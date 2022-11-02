25-year-old Republican bids to become youngest congresswoman ever, says her generation is 'waking up'

Karoline Leavitt is aiming to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, telling "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that Democrats' policies are negatively impacting her generation.

The 25-year-old Republican discussed her race in a competitive New Hampshire district and her goal to represent the "hearts and minds" of young voters.

If elected, Leavitt will be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's win in 2018 at age 29.

"I am running to take back the majority from the Democrats because their policies are having a detrimental impact on my generation of Americans," she told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

WILL HOUSE GOP'S RECORD FIELD OF DIVERSE AND FEMALE CANDIDATES HELP THEM WIN BACK THE MAJORITY?

Leavitt, a veteran of former President Donald Trump’s press shop, is running against Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Leavitt cited student loan debt as one of the issues where Democrats have gained support from Gen Z and millennial voters. But she said the party has sold "false promises" and said canceling student loans would be "horrible" for our economy.

"They're telling us that if we don't support policies like the Green New Deal, the world will end in ten years. Well, that's not true either. And young people are waking up to that," argued Leavitt.

"I talk to them every single day. And it's because the radical economic agenda of the Democratic Party that's been pushed over the past two years is really costing young folks."

Leavitt said the "American Dream has never been more unattainable for young Americans."

"Mortgage rates predicted to be 10%, inflation at 8.2%. Young people care about their pocketbooks, too. And these issues are turning them to the Republican Party. And it's my mission to do just that."

UNPOPULAR BIDEN STEERS CLEAR OF TOP SENATE RACES IN FINAL MIDTERM PUSH

Leavitt, who worked as assistant press secretary under then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, cited the hypocrisy from coronavirus lockdowns as another reason she believes more young voters could vote for Republicans.

"Hypocritical Democrat elitists in Hollywood, in California, and in Democrat-run cities and states across this country forced students out of school for two years. Missing proms, missing athletic games, missing their college graduations while they're partying at their ritzy upper-class homes and cocktail parties."

Leavitt emphasized her goal to "wake up the hearts and minds of young people" across New Hampshire and America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Republican Party is the party of the working man and the working women. We want to uplift all Americans regardless of race, religion or creed, by unleashing the might of our American economy, lowering taxes for all, and ensuring the American dream persists for my generation."

Fox News Power Rankings has the New Hampshire First Congressional district listed as Lean-D.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.