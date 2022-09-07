Expand / Collapse search
1776 Project campaigns to stop 'radical' critical race theory: 'Education is a fine line' for parents

Ryan Girdusky tells Brian Kilmeade classrooms all over US are being segregated

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Ryan Girdusky, founder of the 1776 Project PAC, rips critical race theory in public education and shares how his organization is fighting back against its rhetoric. 

Project 1776 founder Ryan Girdusky is vowing to push back against "woke" critical race theory rhetoric in public education, arguing the controversial curriculum is indoctrinating young children to be conscious of their race as well as the race of others.

"I started the 1776 project because, like many Americans throughout 2020, my family's children were going to school virtually," he said during Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday.

"Parents, for the first time, got to be in the classroom with kids… [and] the administrators were pushing very radical things on policing. My nine-year-old godson was forced to read a book called ‘Race Cars’ about how police only target black cars, not white cars, and teaching about police profiling to very, very young children and implanting this idea in their head.

DR. BEN CARSON: FIGHTING CRITICAL RACE THEORY – HERE'S HOW WE STOP THIS BLATANTLY RACIST THEORY

Amy Carney speaks on behalf of parents during a protest against critical race theory being taught at Scottsdale Unified School District before a digital school board meeting at Coronado High School in Scottsdale on May 24, 2021.

Amy Carney speaks on behalf of parents during a protest against critical race theory being taught at Scottsdale Unified School District before a digital school board meeting at Coronado High School in Scottsdale on May 24, 2021. (Reuters)

"I always say critical race theory is not necessarily taught in school, but it's practiced in school," he added.

Girdusky went on to note some poignant examples from public schools across the U.S., including a legal controversy on classroom segregation brewing in Atlanta and the recent dustup surrounding a Minneapolis school district where White educators were to be fired before Black educators.

"We're segregating classrooms all over the country now," he said. 

DESANTIS CONDEMNS CRITICAL RACE THEORY, SAYS IT WON'T BE TAUGHT IN FLORIDA CLASSROOMS

Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

"They have non-White activities after school where Whites cannot participate. Things like this drive a wedge between people, between a country, and if you are taught from the moment you are a small child that this country is inherently racist either against you or that you are part of a racist system because you're White, you will not want to invest in this country going forward in the future, we won't have a country, basically."

Girdusky went on to describe how his political action committee is helping to fight back against critical race theory by flipping school boards across the nation, capitalizing on the rage parents feel about the faults in America's public education system.

Douglas Murray: Tenets of critical race theory make no sense Video

"I think this is a possibility to change things because for parents, regardless of their feelings on big issues like abortion, education is a fine line where they sit there and say, you know what, I moved to this community because of the school district. You're not going to mess with my children and possibly their future."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.