1776 Project campaigns to stop 'radical' critical race theory: 'Education is a fine line' for parents

Project 1776 founder Ryan Girdusky is vowing to push back against "woke" critical race theory rhetoric in public education, arguing the controversial curriculum is indoctrinating young children to be conscious of their race as well as the race of others.

"I started the 1776 project because, like many Americans throughout 2020, my family's children were going to school virtually," he said during Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday.

"Parents, for the first time, got to be in the classroom with kids… [and] the administrators were pushing very radical things on policing. My nine-year-old godson was forced to read a book called ‘Race Cars’ about how police only target black cars, not white cars, and teaching about police profiling to very, very young children and implanting this idea in their head.

"I always say critical race theory is not necessarily taught in school, but it's practiced in school," he added.

Girdusky went on to note some poignant examples from public schools across the U.S., including a legal controversy on classroom segregation brewing in Atlanta and the recent dustup surrounding a Minneapolis school district where White educators were to be fired before Black educators.

"We're segregating classrooms all over the country now," he said.

"They have non-White activities after school where Whites cannot participate. Things like this drive a wedge between people, between a country, and if you are taught from the moment you are a small child that this country is inherently racist either against you or that you are part of a racist system because you're White, you will not want to invest in this country going forward in the future, we won't have a country, basically."

Girdusky went on to describe how his political action committee is helping to fight back against critical race theory by flipping school boards across the nation, capitalizing on the rage parents feel about the faults in America's public education system.

"I think this is a possibility to change things because for parents, regardless of their feelings on big issues like abortion, education is a fine line where they sit there and say, you know what, I moved to this community because of the school district. You're not going to mess with my children and possibly their future."