NATO to grow as Ukraine war continues, Russia eyes 'provocative actions' in Moldova: LIVE UPDATES

UN: 1,793 Ukrainian civilians have died since the start of Russia's invasion

At least 1,793 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 2,439 have been injured since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, according to a report.

The figure includes 458 men, 294 women, as well as 899 adults whose gender is not known, the UN reported.

The number also includes 27 girls and 46 boys and an additional 69 whose genders are not know, per the report.