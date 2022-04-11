NATO to grow as Ukraine war continues, Russia eyes 'provocative actions' in Moldova: LIVE UPDATES
Finland and Sweden are reportedly set to join NATO as soon as the summer as Russia continues its military invasion of Ukraine. While Ukraine continues to advocate for NATO membership, President Zelenskyy has said he would forgo joining the alliance if a larger peace agreement was made.
At least 1,793 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 2,439 have been injured since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, according to a report.
The figure includes 458 men, 294 women, as well as 899 adults whose gender is not known, the UN reported.
The number also includes 27 girls and 46 boys and an additional 69 whose genders are not know, per the report.
Russia may orchestrate a provocation in Moldova and blame it on Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned late on Sunday.
"It is possible that the armed forces of the russian federation will carry out provocative actions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state," the general staff posted on Facebook.
The latest figures from the United Nations has determined over 6.48 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine.
The report comes as over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have been forced to flee the war-torn country, with most of them traveling to Poland and neighboring countries.
While negotiations to end the military siege are continuing, so too is Russia's military occupation of Ukrainian cities and their shelling of population centers.
Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday morning that he believed Russia's military forces would launch an overwhelming offensive effort to take several Ukrainian cities, according to a report.
The potential attack would include efforts to take Mariupol, Kyiv and Donetsk, the official said, Reuters reported.
"There will be an offensive," Kadyrov said on Telegram, "not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages."
"Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kyiv and all other cities," he added via the report.
The report comes as at least 227 civilians were reported dead in Donetsk, with another 748 civilians that were wounded.
