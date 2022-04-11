Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Images show Ukrainian troops fighting back against Russia as battle shifts east

UK reports frequent shelling by Russian forces of Luhansk

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Fresh images are emerging showing Ukraine’s military striking back at Russian forces in the Donbas region as its fight against Vladimir Putin’s army is shifting east. 

The scenes of rockets being launched at Russian positions near the city of Luhansk comes as the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense is reporting frequent shelling by Moscow’s forces there

"Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment," it said in a tweet Monday. 

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES:

  • Image 1 of 12

    A Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher BM-21 "Grad" shells a Russian troop position near Luhansk in the Donbas region on Sunday. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 12

    Fighting in Ukraine has shifted to the eastern part of the country. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 12

    A damaged Russian tank is seen on a highway to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Image 4 of 12

    Road workers examine a destroyed Russian tank on the highway to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday,. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Image 5 of 12

    People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Several apartment buildings were destroyed during fighting between the Russian troops and the Ukrainian forces and the town is without electricity, water and heating.  (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

  • Image 6 of 12

    Irina Zubchenko walks with her dog Max amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Image 7 of 12

    A civilian cries after shelling hit residential areas in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Sunday.  (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 12

    Cars drive near a damaged bridge following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine on Sunday. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

  • Image 9 of 12

    A cemetery worker in Bucha on Sunday takes a break from working in a mass grave to identify civilians killed during the war against Russia. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Image 10 of 12

    A family mourns a relative killed during the war with Russia, as dozens of black bags containing more bodies of victims are seen strewn across the graveyard in the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Image 11 of 12

    A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makaro on Sunday. Since the beginning of the war at least 59 spiritual sites, mostly Orthodox churches, have been ruined or damaged, Ukrainian authorities say. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

  • Image 12 of 12

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE: Cemetery workers carry a corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue in Bucha on Sunday. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)

"Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties," the tweet added. 

In the city of Donetsk, a woman was photographed weeping after shelling targeted residential areas there. 

Elsewhere in Ukraine, one photo showed a woman walking her dog through the rubble of a destroyed shopping center in Kyiv, while another depicted cars trying to avoid a massive crater in the road after Russian forces attacked a bridge in Makarov. 

In Borodyanka, Ukrainians also were seen lining up to receive food being handed out by a church. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 47th day. 