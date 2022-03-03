ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTOS: Ukraine crisis - Snapshot of apocalyptic aftermath as Russian forces escalate tactics
- Destroyed buildings are seen on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
- People walk past a destroyed Russian military vehicle at a frontline position on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
- Local residents react in front of burning building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
- Members of the Ukrainian military walk across a destroyed bridge near the frontline amid fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
- A view from a damaged civil settlement after a recent shelling in the separatist-controlled Gladkovka, Donetsk, Ukraine on March 03, 2022.
- Ukrainian soldiers are seen near the recently collapsed bridge which was the target of a Russian missile, near the town of Irpin, Ukraine on March 3, 2022.
- A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
- A view from a damaged civil settlement after a recent shelling in the separatist-controlled Gladkovka, Donetsk, Ukraine on March 03, 2022.
- A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
- A burning building is pictured after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
