    PHOTOS: Ukraine crisis - Snapshot of apocalyptic aftermath as Russian forces escalate tactics

    • Destroyed buildings are seen on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
      Destroyed buildings are seen on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People walk past a destroyed Russian military vehicle at a frontline position on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
      People walk past a destroyed Russian military vehicle at a frontline position on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Local residents react in front of burning building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      Local residents react in front of burning building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images
    • Members of the Ukrainian military walk  across a destroyed bridge near the frontline amid fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
      Members of the Ukrainian military walk  across a destroyed bridge near the frontline amid fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view from a damaged civil settlement after a recent shelling in the separatist-controlled Gladkovka, Donetsk, Ukraine on March 03, 2022.
      A view from a damaged civil settlement after a recent shelling in the separatist-controlled Gladkovka, Donetsk, Ukraine on March 03, 2022.
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Ukrainian soldiers are seen near the recently collapsed bridge which was the target of a Russian missile, near the town of Irpin, Ukraine on March 3, 2022.
      Ukrainian soldiers are seen near the recently collapsed bridge which was the target of a Russian missile, near the town of Irpin, Ukraine on March 3, 2022.
      Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view from a damaged civil settlement after a recent shelling in the separatist-controlled Gladkovka, Donetsk, Ukraine on March 03, 2022.
      A view from a damaged civil settlement after a recent shelling in the separatist-controlled Gladkovka, Donetsk, Ukraine on March 03, 2022.
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A burning building is pictured after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      A burning building is pictured after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
