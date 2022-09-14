Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Photos: Queen Elizabeth is escorted from Buckingham Palace to lie in state at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until the state funeral on Sept. 19

  • Guards dressed iin red uniform stand in front of Buckingham Palace
    Image 1 of 18

    Life Guards, top left, and Blues and Royals, top right, units of the Household Cavalry, and Household Division Foot Guards prepare at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Artillery members in black uniforms walk alongside a carriage
    Image 2 of 18

    Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave Wellington Barracks, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP)

  • Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew walk in line during queen's procession
    Image 3 of 18

    Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne , Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin has flowers laid on top of it and a purple velvet crown on a cushion
    Image 4 of 18

    Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • King Charles III and Princess Anne dressed in military uniforms
    Image 5 of 18

    Britain's King Charles III, left, and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • Guards in red uniforms stand around Queen Elizabeth's coffin
    Image 6 of 18

    Members of the Grenadier Guards, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and other Armed Forces flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • King Charles III and Prince William wearing military uniforms marching behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin
    Image 7 of 18

    Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin is followed by Senior Royals and guards
    Image 8 of 18

    Senior members of the British Royal Family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • William and Harry stand side by side during Queen's coffin procession
    Image 9 of 18

    Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

  • King Charles is dressed in military uniform as he follows behidn guards and the Queen's coffin
    Image 10 of 18

    King Charles follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried into a darkened building by guards in red uniforms
    Image 11 of 18

    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Hall for the lying in State. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

  • Aerial shot of Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession at Westminster Hall
    Image 12 of 18

    The procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II moves from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

  • Royal family members dressed in black walk inside Westminster Hall
    Image 13 of 18

    King Charles Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Tim Laurence, Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the lying in State of Queen Elizabeth II. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin is laid in state at Westminster Hall with a choir behind the coffin
    Image 14 of 18

    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed at Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

  • Kate, William, Harry, and Meghan look solemn as they walk out of Westminster Hall
    Image 15 of 18

    Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall. The Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

  • Charles and Camilla wear black as they walk out of Westminster Hall
    Image 16 of 18

    King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall. The Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

  • Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edward Mapelli, wear all black in Westminster Hall
    Image 17 of 18

    Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall for her Lying-in State. (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP)

  • British PM Liz Truss wears a black hat during Queen's coffin procession
    Image 18 of 18

    Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss walks as the procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.  (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

