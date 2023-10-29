Israel expands ground operations in Gaza as Netanyahu announces 'second stage' of war against Hamas
The Israeli military is carrying out expanded ground operations against Hamas terrorists in Northern Gaza in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now calling the "second war of independence." More than 8,700 people have been killed in the war on both sides since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.
In the wake of the Hamas terror attack against Israel, and anti-Israel protests erupting across the country, some Republicans are shifting their attention on immigration away from the border and onto stopping foreign nationals who express anti-Israel or pro-Hamas views from getting into the U.S. legally as well.
The Hamas terror attacks immediately drew attention from conservatives and Republicans to the southern border, and the risk of terrorists getting in through past Border Patrol.
However, both the attacks and protests that emerged in college campuses and cities throughout the U.S. also raised new questions about potential restrictions on legal immigration — including in the refugee process.
2024 presidential candidates and GOP lawmakers have called for the U.S. to no longer accept refugees from Gaza. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced legislation that would block anyone from Gaza being admitted as a refugee, while multiple 2024 candidates have promised to do the same.
"I don’t know what Biden’s going to do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees," presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during an event. "If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist."
"We aren’t bringing in anyone from Gaza," former President Donald Trump said recently.
Allegations of recurring United Nations anti-Israel activity, including accusations that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres seemed to rationalize Hamas' murder of 1,400 people — illustrate the world body's obsession with the Jewish state.
"Of course, (Guterres) should resign," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital. "Many aspects of the U.N., like the Human Rights Council and UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), are either antisemitic or give cover for terrorism or both. The behavior of the secretary-general this week was shameful even by the standards of the U.N."
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday urged Guterres to resign, ripping into the U.N. secretary-general for ostensibly rationalizing Hamas’ murder of 1,400, including Americans, Oct. 7 in Israel.
Guterres said Hamas’ attacks "did not happen in a vacuum," and the "Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. This is false. It was the opposite," Erdan said, describing Guterres' words as "pure blood libel."
Guterres responded to the criticism against him by noting in a statement outside the U.N. Security Council, "I am shocked by the misrepresentations by some of my statements yesterday in the Security Council. As if … as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas. This is false. It was the opposite."
The U.N. has long faced accusations by critics of antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred.
Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report
Thousands of Palestinians broke into a United Nations aid warehouses in Gaza this weekend as the Israeli military ramped up its ground operations against Hamas.
Gaza residents looted flour and basic hygenic products from the U.N. facility, according to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA. Palestinians broke into four separate facilities across the Gaza strip on Saturday, the agency says.
UNRWA provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. Its schools across the territory have been transformed into packed shelters housing Palestinians displaced by the conflict. Israel has allowed only a small trickle of aid to enter from Egypt, some of which was stored in one of the warehouses that was broken into, UNRWA said.
The unrest comes as the Israeli military has entered the "second stage" of its war against Hamas, greatly expanding its ground operations in Gaza.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The United Nations' World Food Programme said Saturday the humanitarian organization has lost contact with their aid teams in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.
"The silence is deafening," WFP chief Cindy McCain wrote on X. "As conflict rages on, I am extremely worried for the safety of all humanitarian workers and civilians. We are at a tipping point. Humanity must prevail."
This comes during Israel's continued expansion of its ground attack against Gaza after cutting communications to the region. The residents of Gaza are now left without cellphone or radio service as Israeli forces attack Hamas from the ground, sea and air.
"With communications cut in #Gaza, our lifesaving food assistance is at a standstill. We cannot reach staff and partners, or the people who rely on us," McCain said in another post on X. "We urgently need the ability to operate and sustained access for humanitarian assistance. Every minute counts."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced that his forces have entered the "second stage" of its war with the terrorist group Hamas, calling the fight a "second War of Independence."
"The war inside the Gaza Strip will be long and difficult, and we are prepared for it," Netanyahu said during a press conference in the evening, local time. "This is our second War of Independence."
"The war inside the Gaza Strip will be long and difficult, and we are prepared for it," he added, saying that the war is now "my life's mission."
Netanyahu spoke at the end of a difficult week for Israel, with more discussion and frustration on both sides of the conflict as some world leaders called for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire. The United Nations voted on several motions and passed one calling for a ceasefire, which Israel outright rejected and labeled "despicable."
Tension remained high as Israel continued to make incursions into Gaza ahead of a much-anticipated ground invasion: Allies had reportedly urged Israel to hold back while negotiations over the 220 hostages dragged on, which frustrated Israeli leadership who accused Hamas of using the negotiations to delay and regroup.
Instead of a wide-scale ground invasion, Netanyahu announced Saturday the "second phase of the war, whose goals are clear: The destruction of Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities, and the return of the hostages home."
"We decided to expand ground operations unanimously – both in the War Cabinet and in the political-security cabinet," Netanyahu said. "We did so in a prudent and informed manner, out of a commitment to ensuring the fate of the state and ensuring the safety of our soldiers."
"We did so in a prudent and informed manner, out of a commitment to ensuring the fate of the state and ensuring the safety of our soldiers," he continued. "The commanders and fighters who are now fighting in enemy territory know that the people, and the leadership of the people, stand behind them."
Netanyahu invoked the history of the Jewish people, recalling Joshua Ben-Nun, Judah Maccabee and Bar Kochba – heroes of the Jewish people – as well as famous victories in the Six Days War and Yom Kippur War, as well as the famous refrain, "never again, never again."
He reiterated the warnings about how Hamas operates – using civilians as human shieldsand hiding beneath hospitals to carry out their operations while manipulating international law for protection. He claimed that Israel’s allies in the "Western world and … the Arab world, understand today that if Israel does not win, they will be next in line in the campaign of conquest and murder of the axis of evil.
"In an Op-Ed published Saturday in The New York Times, former U.S. envoy to the Middle East Dennis Ross claimed that he had spoken with allies across the Middle East during the past two weeks and found that Arab officials understood "that Hamas must be destroyed in Gaza," since any perceived victory for the terrorists "will validate the group’s ideology of rejection, give leverage and momentum to Iran and its collaborators and put their own governments on the defensive."
Netanyahu leaned on that existential threat at the peak of his speech, stressing that the war on Hamas is a fight "to be or to cease," but he insisted that Israel would succeed, saying, "we will be and we will win" but admitting the war would not end quickly.
Fox News' Peter Aitken and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frustrated members of his security cabinet on Sunday by claiming that he never received a warning about Hamas' Oct. 7 assault that led to the ongoing war in Gaza.
Netanyahu posted the claim from his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, though it was deleted soon afterward Sunday morning. Each of his cabinet members who hold responsibilities related to national security have acknowledged their failings in relation to October 7, but Netanyahu has angered some by admitting no wrongdoing.
"At no time and no stage was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and interested in an arrangement," Netanyahu's post read.
The prime minister later amended his statement and apologized.
"I was wrong," saying his statement "should not have been made and I apologize for that."
"I give full backing to all the heads of the security branches," he added.
