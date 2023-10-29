Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

UN food program chief says organization lost communication with humanitarian teams in Gaza

Cindy McCain said food assistance from the U.N. has not been able to reach civilians in Gaza because of recent Israeli attacks

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
'VERY RANDOM': Tomi Lahren questions Hamas' intentions behind release of some hostages Video

'VERY RANDOM': Tomi Lahren questions Hamas' intentions behind release of some hostages

'The Big Weekend Show' panelists discuss the war in the Middle East as Israel says the conflict has entered its 'second stage.'

The United Nations' World Food Programme said Saturday the humanitarian organization has lost contact with their aid teams in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

WFP chief Cindy McCain made the announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after communications to people in Gaza were cut.

"The silence is deafening," McCain wrote. "As conflict rages on, I am extremely worried for the safety of all humanitarian workers and civilians. We are at a tipping point. Humanity must prevail."

This comes during Israel's continued expansion of its ground attack against Gaza after cutting communications to the region. The residents of Gaza are now left without cellphone or radio service as Israeli forces attack Hamas from the ground, sea and air.

NETANYAHU ANNOUNCES ‘SECOND PHASE’ OF ‘LONG AND DIFFICULT’ WAR ON HAMAS: ‘MY LIFE’S MISSION'

Cindy McCain

The United Nations' World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain said Saturday that the organization has lost contact with their aid teams in Gaza. (Getty)

More than 8,700 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on October 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

McCain said food assistance from the U.N. has not been able to reach civilians in Gaza because of the recent attacks.

"With communications cut in #Gaza, our lifesaving food assistance is at a standstill. We cannot reach staff and partners, or the people who rely on us," McCain said in another post on X. "We urgently need the ability to operate and sustained access for humanitarian assistance. Every minute counts."

FAMILIES OF ISRAELI HOSTAGES TAKEN BY HAMAS MEETING WITH NETANYAHU

World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain

McCain said food assistance from the U.N. has not been able to reach civilians in Gaza because of Israel's recent attacks. (Getty)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company's Starlink satellite internet service will support internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza, although a timetable for when the connectivity in the region would be available is unclear given that access to the service requires certain technological equipment.

The international community has been working to supply civilians of Gaza with humanitarian aid, including food, water and medical supplies, in the wake of the violence in the region. This aid that began crossing into Gaza includes a 20-truck convoy carrying humanitarian assistance that was delivered to the region through the Rafah border crossing more than a week ago.

There have been calls from countries around the world for additional aid to be supplied to civilians stranded in Gaza.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Saturday morning he was surprised by Israel's overnight airstrikes in Gaza.

Elon Musk attends a gaming convention

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company's Starlink satellite internet service will support internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East," he wrote on X. "Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives."

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees warned last week that relief operations could be significantly cut due to Israel's blockade of fuel. The organization said fuel deliveries are needed to ensure people in Gaza have clean drinking water, hospitals can remain open and life-saving aid operations can continue.