IDF soldiers photographed inside Hamas parliament as Israel's Gaza campaign rolls on

Northwestern U. president calls on students to condemn antisemitic phrases; school group claps back

Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University, called on students to reject statements or banners that can be interpreted as promoting murder or genocide in a statement on Monday. In response, the school’s pro-Palestinian group rushed to post a picture that read, "From the River to the Sea."

Schill announced a new committee focused on preventing antisemitism and hate in a letter addressed to members of the university’s community, as well as what led to the committee's establishment.

"In the weeks since the brutal terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and the ensuing military action in Gaza, I have had the opportunity to meet with students, faculty, parents, alumni and staff across our campuses, many of whom have shared very personal stories of pain, anger, fear or disillusionment as we…face the uncertainties and horrors of the terror attacks and war in the Middle East," he wrote. "This conflict has created division and mistrust on our campuses, further stoked by events that have taken place at other universities and by the rhetoric of individuals both inside and outside our community."

Schill also said the school will not allow antisemitism or any acts against people based on their race, religion, national origin or any other protected categories, as it is against university policy, and most times, against the law.

The school will also investigate any allegations of such behavior and implement disciplinary proceedings against anyone who commits such acts, he said.

Northwestern University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) quickly turned to social media in response to Schill’s statement, posting a picture of an archway at Northwestern University with a Palestinian flag and big red letters that read, "From the River to the Sea."

A group of anti-Israel individuals also allegedly posted a drawing of Schill with devil horns added to his head.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.