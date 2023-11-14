IDF soldiers photographed inside Hamas parliament as Israel's Gaza campaign rolls on
Israeli Defense Forces captured Hamas' parliament building in Gaza on Tuesday amid heavy fighting in its campaign against the terrorist organization. So far, at least 47 IDF soldiers have been killed, not counting those taken hostage on Oct. 7. The U.S. and other Western nations continue to urge more humanitarian pauses in the conflict, but not a cease-fire.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were photographed inside the Hamas parliament building in Gaza on Monday.
The soldiers are part of the Golani Brigade, according to the Jerusalem Post. A picture that circulated on social media showing the soldiers posed together proudly holding up Israeli flags.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant previously said on Monday that Hamas had "lost control" of Gaza.
“Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases,” Gallant explained. “They don’t have faith in the government anymore."
"There is no power that Hamas has capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point," he added.
Thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators are expected to attend a march in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to show solidarity with the country amid its war against Hamas.
Tuesday's "March for Israe" comes roughly a week after tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters descended on the city demanding an end to Israel's military campaign. Tuesday's demonstration will also highlight the spike in antisemitism that has taken place across the U.S., particularly at universities.
Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University, called on students to reject statements or banners that can be interpreted as promoting murder or genocide in a statement on Monday. In response, the school’s pro-Palestinian group rushed to post a picture that read, "From the River to the Sea."
Schill announced a new committee focused on preventing antisemitism and hate in a letter addressed to members of the university’s community, as well as what led to the committee's establishment.
"In the weeks since the brutal terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and the ensuing military action in Gaza, I have had the opportunity to meet with students, faculty, parents, alumni and staff across our campuses, many of whom have shared very personal stories of pain, anger, fear or disillusionment as we…face the uncertainties and horrors of the terror attacks and war in the Middle East," he wrote. "This conflict has created division and mistrust on our campuses, further stoked by events that have taken place at other universities and by the rhetoric of individuals both inside and outside our community."
Schill also said the school will not allow antisemitism or any acts against people based on their race, religion, national origin or any other protected categories, as it is against university policy, and most times, against the law.
The school will also investigate any allegations of such behavior and implement disciplinary proceedings against anyone who commits such acts, he said.
Northwestern University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) quickly turned to social media in response to Schill’s statement, posting a picture of an archway at Northwestern University with a Palestinian flag and big red letters that read, "From the River to the Sea."
A group of anti-Israel individuals also allegedly posted a drawing of Schill with devil horns added to his head.
One of the Americans held hostage by radical Iranian militants during the 1979 crisis spoke out to FOX News about the parallels with the Americans currently being held by Hamas terrorists following the invasion of Israel.
Retired Marine Sgt. Kevin Hermening said the current crisis shows Iran and its proxies have successfully "exported their brand of Islamic international terrorism" over 40-plus years.
He pointed to Hamas, the Yemeni Houthis, Hezbollah and other Islamic Jihad groups that have terrorized the Mideast and the West ever since.
"This is all about how they can bargain for even more capital, more money, more barrels of cash on the top of a pallet being sent in the middle of the night, halfway around the globe," he said.
