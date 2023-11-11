IDF expands hours for civilian corridor

Hamas founder's son speaks out against terror group and its '7th century mentality'

The eldest son of Hamas co-founder Hassan Yousef joined "Hannity" from New York on Thursday, speaking out against his father's terrorist organization and their continued attacks on the Israeli people.

Mosab Hassan Yousef said Hamas, while the governing force for the Palestinians, is not a political party but a religious movement waging a holy war."

"If Hamas was a political party, then we [could] apply pressure on them, bring them to the negotiating table where they can compromise. But Hamas as a religious organization, nobody can satisfy their religious ambition because it's a condition in their charter," he said.

Yousef, who was born in Ramallah, West Bank, originally was seen as the heir-apparent to his father, but has said a stint in an Israeli prison changed his mind on his future.

He later became an informant for Shin Bet – the Israeli equivalent of the CIA – converted to Christianity, and in 2010 a San Diego immigration judge approved his United States asylum request.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity asked Yousef why his father's organization has such hatred for Israel and for Jews.

Yousef noted there is similar antisemitism being shown in the United States and around the world, but added that there are religious and political dimensions to Hamas' hatred.

"We're talking about Hamas – [which has] a 7th Century mentality, where Israel is very advanced [into the] 21st century. So the gap is very huge. Hamas represents chaos. This is where they thrive. Israel represents order; democracy – Hence those are the two opposite extremes that have been clashing," he said.

Yousef later said he is not the only top name on Hamas target list, and that pro-Hamas protesters "live in denial" about the terror group.

"They don't know what Palestine is. And what I say, you know, today as an American, I invite all these people to educate themselves first. And we cannot lose sight because Hamas started this war. What we need to do, we need to remove Hamas from power," he said.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this update.