IDF expands hours for civilian corridor
The Israel Defense Forces are expanding the length of humanitarian pauses in their Gaza offensive as thousands of Palestinians flee south. Israel said it neutralized terrorist cells, took control of 11 Hamas posts, located and destroyed an underground terrorist tunnel route, struck Hamas weapons storage facilities and struck military targets inside the Al-Shati Camp over the past 24 hours.
A pro-Palestinian protest organized to "flood Manhattan for Gaza" began Friday afternoon in Columbus Circle and ultimately ended hours later in the vicinity of the Grand Central Terminal in New York City.
During the protest, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator was arrested by NYPD officers after he climbed a street post to tear down flags representing the United States and the United Nations.
The pro-Palestinian rally began at 5 p.m. Friday with over a thousand individuals marching through the streets. Some were seen tearing down posters of the hostages being held by Hamas terrorists and crumbling them up while other demonstrators burned an Israeli flag.
According to an Instagram post from pro-Palestinian organizations Within Our Lifetime and the City University of New York for Palestine, the protest was to "flood Manhattan for Gaza."
"Gaza calls, we respond. Palestine will be free, because when we resist we win together. Cease genocide. Cease the siege. Cease the blockade. Cease occupation. Cease funding Israel. Cease settler colonization. Cease Zionism. Cease imperialism," the social media post read, in part.
In social media posts, the Palestinian Youth Movement and other groups called for people to walk out of their workplaces, schools and other activities to join the demonstration.
The eldest son of Hamas co-founder Hassan Yousef joined "Hannity" from New York on Thursday, speaking out against his father's terrorist organization and their continued attacks on the Israeli people.
Mosab Hassan Yousef said Hamas, while the governing force for the Palestinians, is not a political party but a religious movement waging a holy war."
"If Hamas was a political party, then we [could] apply pressure on them, bring them to the negotiating table where they can compromise. But Hamas as a religious organization, nobody can satisfy their religious ambition because it's a condition in their charter," he said.
Yousef, who was born in Ramallah, West Bank, originally was seen as the heir-apparent to his father, but has said a stint in an Israeli prison changed his mind on his future.
He later became an informant for Shin Bet – the Israeli equivalent of the CIA – converted to Christianity, and in 2010 a San Diego immigration judge approved his United States asylum request.
On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity asked Yousef why his father's organization has such hatred for Israel and for Jews.
Yousef noted there is similar antisemitism being shown in the United States and around the world, but added that there are religious and political dimensions to Hamas' hatred.
"We're talking about Hamas – [which has] a 7th Century mentality, where Israel is very advanced [into the] 21st century. So the gap is very huge. Hamas represents chaos. This is where they thrive. Israel represents order; democracy – Hence those are the two opposite extremes that have been clashing," he said.
Yousef later said he is not the only top name on Hamas target list, and that pro-Hamas protesters "live in denial" about the terror group.
"They don't know what Palestine is. And what I say, you know, today as an American, I invite all these people to educate themselves first. And we cannot lose sight because Hamas started this war. What we need to do, we need to remove Hamas from power," he said.
The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday that it killed a Hamas commander who "held hostage approximately 1,000 Gazan residents at Rantisi Hospital."
IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that Ahmed Siam, the commander of Hamas' Nasser-Radwan company, was eliminated in an airstrike after Israel collected intelligence on his location.
The IDF said Siam was killed while hiding at the al-Buraq school in Gaza City, along with a number of Hamas terrorists who were under his command.
“Ahmed Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes,” the IDF said.
The World Health Organization has verified more than 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients and ambulances in Gaza since Hamas’ incursion into Israel on Oct. 7 — as well as 25 attacks on health care in Israel.
According to those who closely track the Iranian-backed terror group, as well as admissions by its own leaders, Hamas has built an approximately 300-mile subterranean system that snakes beneath civilian homes, schools and hospitals in urban areas of the Gaza Strip.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator set an Israeli flag on fire and stomped on it during a protest Friday in New York City.
The incident occurred during a protest that began in Columbus Circle in Manhattan where hundreds of people turned out. The person who lit the flag has their face covered with a keffiyeh.
Onlookers cheered as the flag burned.
Organizers invited those in favor of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and those who support freedom for Palestinians.
"Gaza calls, we respond," read an Instagram post by protest organizers. "Palestine will be free, because when we resist we win together. Ceasefire."
Demonstrators were leading chants like, "5,6,7,8, Israel is a terror state," FOX 5 reported.
At one point, Palestinian supporters confronted an Israel supporter, who began crying, the New York Post reported.
"Cry, b****! Cry!" a pro-Palestinian supporter said.
At Grand Central Station, rioters were seen kicking doors and breaking windows. The station eventually closed, the Metro-North Railroad said.
The Israel Defense Forces released a recap of its activity over the last 24 hours as its war against Hamas terrorists continues.
The IDF says it neutralized terrorist cells, took control of 11 Hamas terrorist posts, neutralized a vehicle rigged with explosives, located and destroyed an underground terrorist tunnel route, struck Hamas weapons storage facilities and struck military targets inside the Al-Shati Camp.
More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, prompting military response from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began. In the south, they're crowded into shelters with dwindling supplies of food and water as the war enters its second month.
The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday it is expanding its four-hour pauses in fighting to seven hours to allow more Palestinians to flee south.
IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee posted on X that the Salah al-Din road will be open for civilians to travel south from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. "Please, for your safety, join the hundreds of thousand s of residents who have moved south in recent days, including some senior media figures, as we want to protect you," Adraee said.
Adraee said Palestinians will also be allowed to evacuate southward along a coastal road on the Gaza Strip.
He said there will also be "tactical pauses in military activities" in the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time so that residents can move to a humanitarian corridor and evacuate south.
"We call on you, in order to preserve your security, to take advantage of the time period available to move south, because the northern Gaza Strip area is an area of widespread combat," he said.
The Israel Defense Force's International spokesperson, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, and an Operations Officer in the Givati Brigade, Maj. (Res.) Shay, provided a briefing on the evacuation of the Rantisi Hospital.
The IDF said hundreds of Hamas terrorists were seen over and underground, and troops arrived at the hospital "knowing that there were Hamas terrorists in it."
"We called civilians to leave [the] hospital for three days," Shay said. "We wanted to evacuate civilians and sick people. We realized civilians are held by Hamas there. We got close, surrounded hospital and opened a safe passage out of hospital. We saw terrorists in the crowds evacuating between the civilians. We had a dilemma – do we attack Hamas terrorists between the people? We decided not to use snipers and not shoot."
Shay added: "We did not want people to panic. We saw Hamas terrorists shooting at people to force them back into hospital. We decided not to act and we unfortunately let the terrorists leave with civilians – they used people as human shields. We let that happen in order not to hurt civilians. We identified in that spot at least 5 to 6 terrorists inside the crowds and others in the hospital, we saw them via the windows."
Hecht said, "We will continue to destroy all Hamas capabilities. We are doing our best to encourage civilians to evacuate these areas. Hospitals need to be evacuated in order for us to deal with Hamas. Shifa Hospital: we are seeing a presence of several thousands in the courtyard. We are pushing forward to increase the number of people leaving the hospital."
According to Shay, people left the hospital by foot, in ambulances and on wheelchairs.
