Trump returns to Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors build toward Michael Cohen testimony

The New York v. Trump trial could hear testimony from pornography actress Stormy Daniels as soon as this week, with Manhattan prosecutors quickly moving through their list of witnesses.

Prosecutors with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office are ultimately building toward testimony from former lawyer Michael Cohen, who worked for former President Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

They argue Trump reimbursed Cohen for hush money payments made to Daniels just weeks before election day in 2016, and they seek to establish that those payments falsified in Trump's business records.

Los Angeles attorney Keith Davidson, who represented Daniels in 2016, testified last week. He said he represented Daniels in hush money discussions with Cohen near the close of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels and Cohen remain the star witnesses for the prosecution, and their testimony will likely take place at the very end of Bragg's witness list.