Trump returns to Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors build toward Michael Cohen testimony
Former President Trump returns to his Manhattan courtroom Monday as prosecutors continue to call witnesses, ultimately building toward testimony from former lawyer Michael Cohen. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg claims Trump reimbursed Cohen for hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
The New York v. Trump trial could hear testimony from pornography actress Stormy Daniels as soon as this week, with Manhattan prosecutors quickly moving through their list of witnesses.
Prosecutors with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office are ultimately building toward testimony from former lawyer Michael Cohen, who worked for former President Trump ahead of the 2016 election.
They argue Trump reimbursed Cohen for hush money payments made to Daniels just weeks before election day in 2016, and they seek to establish that those payments falsified in Trump's business records.
Los Angeles attorney Keith Davidson, who represented Daniels in 2016, testified last week. He said he represented Daniels in hush money discussions with Cohen near the close of the 2016 presidential campaign.
Daniels and Cohen remain the star witnesses for the prosecution, and their testimony will likely take place at the very end of Bragg's witness list.
In recent court proceedings, Judge Juan Merchan fined former President Trump a total of $9,000 for nine separate violations of a gag order. Trump’s violations were in the form of nine inflammatory posts on social media. The gag order imposed on Trump bars him from publicly speaking about the witnesses in the trial or family members of court officials. Merchan warned that if Trump continues to violate the order, he could face "incarceratory punishment.”
According to Merchan, if Trump continues to violate his orders and he is held in contempt of court, he could serve up to 30 days behind bars per infraction. Trump has maintained his innocence against the charges and has made his displeasure with both the gag order and the fines for violations known, claiming his First Amendment rights were being restricted.
Since former President Trump’s hush money trial began, several polls found that his popularity among Republican voters has only increased.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll in April found that Trump and Biden are tied with 46% support, a narrowing in the race since Trump's trial began and after a March poll that found Biden leading by 3 points: 48%-45%.
A CNN poll, released weeks after the hush money trial commenced, reported Trump was leading Biden by 6 points on a general election ballot. According to the poll, Trump led by 9 points against Biden when Independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cornel West were in play.
NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist released a poll on May 1 that found Biden leading Trump by two percentage points. However, in the situation that there is a more crowded general election ballot, the former president was found to be tied with Biden.
Former President Trump’s criminal trial will resume Monday after an eventful third week that saw key witnesses testify and thousands of dollars in fines against the presumptive Republican nominee — with the possibility of additional fines looming.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The charges are related to alleged payments made to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged extramarital affair with Trump before the 2016 election.
DA Alvin Bragg must convince the jury that not only did Trump falsify the business records related to hush money payments, but that he did so in furtherance of another crime, conspiracy to promote or prevent election.
On their own, falsifying business records and conspiracy to promote or prevent election are misdemeanor charges.
Prosecutors, during the third week of the trial, called a number of witnesses to testify, including Keith Davidson, an attorney who once represented Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Davidson said Daniels’ denial of an affair with Trump was technically true. He also testified that the money ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid her was not a payoff, but a "consideration."
Trump’s defense attorneys, during cross-examination, played audio recordings of Davidson, in which he can be heard admitting Cohen did not need authority from Trump to make the payment to Stormy Daniels.
