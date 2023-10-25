California man breaks into Jewish family's home, threatens to kill them, yells 'Free Palestine'

A Jewish family's home in Los Angeles was broken into by a man repeatedly yelling, "Free Palestine," police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that they received a call from the homeowners at around 5:30 a.m. saying that someone had broken into their home and that they were hiding in a room with their four children.

A short while later, the frightened homeowners called police for a second time, saying that the male suspect was threatening to kill them because they were Jewish.

The family had mezuzahs, which are pieces of parchment inscribed with Hebrew verse from the Torah, on their doors, police said.

When the LAPD arrived at the family's home, they arrested a male suspect, who was dressed in just his undergarments at the time of his arrest.

"Free Palestine, free Palestine, free Palestine," the suspect was heard repeatedly saying as was being taken into custody.

Officials at the scene believed the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs.

The LAPD did not immediately release the name of the suspect, or if he was charged for breaking into the home.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that hate crime has "no place" in Los Angeles.

"The vile act of hate that took place this morning has no place in our City. In the wake of the terror and violence inflicted over the previous weeks, this is one of the worst fears of Jewish families across our country — hatred spilling across the threshold, destroying the sense of safety and sanctuary in a home," Mayor Bass.

Mayor Bass added that the LAPD will continue to have increased patrols in the city.

"We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people – the people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate. We will respond to it. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to conduct increased patrols in communities throughout our City and I call on officials to take action to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable. We will always stand together."