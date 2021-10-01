Expand / Collapse search
Gabby Petito tells cop fiancé Brian Laundrie grabbed her face in new bodycam footage: LIVE UPDATES

Gabby Petito told a Utah police officer that Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during an argument on Aug. 12, according to newly released bodycam video from a second Moab officer who arrived at the scene – but she quickly backtracked and claimed she struck first.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

2Posts
Former FBI Agent Maureen O'Connell: Brian Laundrie will be found alive

Former FBI Agent Maureen O'Connell said Thursday on "Your World" she believes Brian Laundrie, the former fiancé of Gabby Petito, will be found alive. 

"It's the biggest mystery," host Neil Cavuto said. "Where is this guy?"

"This whole case is filled with one wild goose chase after another," O'Connell said. 

Posted by Brie Stimson

Utah officer asks Gabby Petito if Brian Laundrie hit her in newly released bodycam footage

A Utah officer asks Gabby Petito if Brian Laundrie hit her in newly released bodycam footage from Aug. 12 after pointing out marks on her face and arm.

Posted by Brie Stimson

