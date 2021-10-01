Gabby Petito tells cop fiancé Brian Laundrie grabbed her face in new bodycam footage: LIVE UPDATES
Gabby Petito told a Utah police officer that Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during an argument on Aug. 12, according to newly released bodycam video from a second Moab officer who arrived at the scene – but she quickly backtracked and claimed she struck first.
incoming update…
Former FBI Agent Maureen O'Connell said Thursday on "Your World" she believes Brian Laundrie, the former fiancé of Gabby Petito, will be found alive.
"It's the biggest mystery," host Neil Cavuto said. "Where is this guy?"
"This whole case is filled with one wild goose chase after another," O'Connell said.
Click here to read more on Fox News.
Live Coverage begins here