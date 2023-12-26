US strikes against Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq after service members injured in attack

Defense Secretary Austin addresses US strikes on Kataib Hezbollah in statement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement on Christmas night announcing US retaliatory strikes were made on terrorist group Kataib Hezbollah the same day.

“Today, at President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," Austin said in the statement. "These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible."

Three American military personnel were injured during the attack by Kataib Hezbollah terrorists in Iraq on Christmas Day, including one U.S. servicemember who was critically wounded.

Austin continued in his statement, “Today’s attack led to three injuries to U.S. personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition. My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured."

The defense secretary added, “And let me be clear – the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”

CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement that the airstrikes are intended to hold regional actors "accountable."