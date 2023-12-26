'Doctors Against Genocide' scraps event at Holocaust Museum, apologizes after uproar: 'Misunderstanding'

A group of doctors protesting the "Genocide in Gaza" canceled a planned event at the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., on December 28 after outcry on social media.

The group called Doctors Against Genocide, "DAG," was recently formed in response to Israel's actions in Gaza, following the Hamas' terrorist attacks on October 7.

Members from the DAG recently held a press conference with progressive lawmakers demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who was formally censured in November for showing support for antisemitic rhetoric, spoke at the December 7 conference.

The group of healthcare professionals caused a stir on social media after announcing a "call to action" at the Holocaust Museum and the White House on December 28. A photo of the event's invitation was circulated on X, where it drew criticism from commentators.

The doctors addressed the controversy in a statement posted to X on Tuesday.

"As Doctors Against Genocide we wish to address misconceptions surrounding our Holocaust Museum event which has been misrepresented as an [sic] anti-Semetic gathering," the group said.

The planned event was intended to "express our empathy" for victims of the Holocaust and "bring awareness" to the violence in Gaza, they stated.

The doctors said they decided to cancel the event. They reiterated they stood against hate "in all forms," including "antisemitism, anti-Palestinianism, anti-Black hate, anti-White hate, or any other prejudice."

In an additional statement provided to Fox News Digital, the DAG elaborated on the reason for the event and its cancelation.

"We had recently announced a planned visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum as a way to educate and engage the medical community. We wanted to learn from the Museum’s initiatives in genocide education and prevention to inform our own efforts as an organization dedicated to preventing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide around the world," the group said.

The DAG said they were inspired by the Holocaust Museum's statement that action can be taken to prevent genocides.

"It was not our aim to protest inside or outside the museum, nor is it our intent to minimize the important work done by the Holocaust Memorial Museum. We are deeply affected by the horrors of the Holocaust and are moved to prevent similar atrocities," it continued.

The DAG said the ensuing negative attention was a result of critics "misunderstanding" the group's intentions. The group apologized for the "lack of clarity" in their initial announcement and conveyed regret over how it was received.

"We apologize for the lack of clarity in our previous announcement. Moving forward, we will ensure that our messaging is clear and transparent," the statement concluded.

Jewish and pro-Israel activists were outraged by the event and criticized it on X.

Watchdog group "StopAntisemitism.Org" called the initial museum announcement, "sickening" and "stomach-churning."

"Hamas has one goal - to murder Jews. For this physicians’ group to desecrate the Holocaust museum with their calls of a ceasefire (ie - for the Jewish nation to stop defending itself) is stomach churning," the account shared.

Pro-Israel surveillance group Shirion Collective reacted, "This is a direct attack on our existence and Western values. It's impossible to respect these unpatriotic, slimy creatures any less."

Doctors Against Genocide describes its overarching mission on its website as "confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity." The group says its currently focused solely on "ending the acute Genocide in Gaza," but hopes to expand its operations in the future.