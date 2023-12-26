News anchor fired after appearing in broadcast with Starbucks cup amid boycotts over Israel

An award-winning news broadcaster for Turkey's TGRT Haber was immediately fired after appearing on camera with a Starbucks coffee cup, the news channel announced on Sunday.

TGRT Haber revealed Meltem Günay and her show's director were let go after she presented the news with a Starbucks cup in front of her during a live broadcast on Christmas Eve.

In a statement posted to X and shared by the Messenger News, TGRT Haber said Günay had violated strict advertising restrictions.

The station also said the anchor had upset viewers in the predominantly Muslim country who had "sensitivities" regarding Starbucks' stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

NEW YORK TIMES CAUSES UPROAR FOR PUBLISHING OP-ED BY GAZA CITY MAYOR: ‘HAMAS-APPOINTED MAYOR’

"[I]t is strictly forbidden for the announcer to present on TGRT News TV in a way that will covertly advertise any company," the statement said.

"Our institution has an understanding that knows the sensitivities of the Turkish people regarding Gaza and defends them to the end. It is absolutely impossible to approve any action or publication contrary to this. We do not approve of this action of the presenter and director, whose employment contracts were terminated, and we strongly condemn it. For this reason, their employment contracts were terminated," it continued.

The network reaffirmed its continued support for Gaza and the Turkish people.

Starbucks and its locations have faced boycotts and acts of vandalism over perceptions the coffee company is pro-Israel, because of its conflict with Workers United.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October, Starbucks sued the labor union after it published a now-deleted post that reflected its "support for violence perpetrated by Hamas."

Shortly after Hamas invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, the Starbucks Workers United account posted "Solidarity with Palestine!" on X.

In order to disassociate from the group, Starbucks sued Workers United for using its name, logo and intellectual property.

The coffee company has not come out clearly in support of Israel or Palestinians but put out a statement on October 18 condemning "violence in the region."

Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.