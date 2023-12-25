Biden speaks with Netanyahu about Israel-Hamas war issues, White House says

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Israel military campaign in Gaza on Sunday, the White House said. Both leaders discussed the need to ensure the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas, a White House statement said.

“The President emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting,” it said.

Biden and Netanyahu agreed to remain in “regular consultation” through their national security teams.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.