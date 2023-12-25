Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Biden speaks with Netanyahu about Israel-Hamas war issues, White House says

Both leaders discussed the need to ensure the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas, a White House statement said.

Covered by: Ronn Blitzer and Peter Aitken

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Biden speaks with Netanyahu about Israel-Hamas war issues, White House says

Biden speaks with Netanyahu about Israel-Hamas war issues, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Miriam Alster/Pool via REUTERS

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Israel military campaign in Gaza on Sunday, the White House said. Both leaders discussed the need to ensure the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas, a White House statement said.

“The President emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population  including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting,” it said.

Biden and Netanyahu agreed to remain in “regular consultation” through their national security teams.   

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Posted by Peter Aitken

Live Coverage begins here