Biden sends top adviser to Israel as pressure builds along Egyptian border in Gaza
President Biden sent National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Israel on Thursday to meet with Israeli officials amid an apparent rift between the U.S. and Israel when it comes to the post-war governance of Gaza. Pressure is also building along Gaza's southern border with Egypt, as refugees seek to cross over.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet top Israeli officials on Thursday amid an apparent rift between the two countries.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will, tomorrow [...] at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is arriving in Israel tomorrow as the guest of National Security Council Director and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi," the statement read.
"US National Security Adviser Sullivan will also meet with President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz and the members of the War Cabinet," the press release added.
Sullivan's visit comes after the U.S. and Israel appeared to divide on plans for the post-war governance of Gaza this week.
The U.S. is seeking to set up the "broadest possible" coalition to protect trade vessels traversing the Red Sea from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The Houthi terrorist organization has launched missiles and carried out hijack operations against severl trade vessles near the coast of Yemen in recent weeks. The group has declared the actions in solidarity with Hamas and the Palestinian people.
U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told Reuters the U.S. wanted the multi-national coalition to send "an important signal by the international community that Houthi threats to international shipping won't be tolerated."
Just this week, Houthis shot two anti-ship missiles at a civilian vessel and launched skiffs in an apparent hijack attempt. The USS Mason also shot down a one-way attack drone on Wednesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on his vow to continue the war against Hamas regardless of the cost and of international pressure.
Netanyahu made the comments late Wednesday after the single most deadly day in the war for Israeli military members. The IDF lost nine soliders to a Hamas ambush in Gaza City on Wednesday, and the U.S. has signaled a rift over Israel's tactics in the war and plans for the post-war governance of Gaza.
“We are continuing until the end, there is no question,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “I say this even given the great pain and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us.”
Major universities need to do more than demand their presidents resign to combat antisemitism, according to one academic.
Rabbi Dr. Morris Schwartz, the International Director of the Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning, spoke to Fox News Digital regarding the resignation of University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and its implications.
"I'm not surprised in the end that she needed to resign. And there was a lot of pressure on her. A lot of people were very disappointed with the way that she, not only herself but the others as well, spoke in the congressional hearing," Schwartz said.
He added, "What I was more concerned about is what goes on in a classroom and not so much about who is the exact administrator. There are times when leadership needs to step down because they can't be leaders anymore, because there is too much negative spin around that person, too many negative feelings around that person, and they need to step down. But I don't know that that's really going to, in the end, be the determining factor that makes a difference in what goes on at the University of Pennsylvania or any of the other schools, for that matter."
Magill faced heat after she and two other college presidents did not clarify whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct at a Congressional hearing. Many have since applauded Magill’s resignation and called for the others to do the same.
Israel cancelled negotiations for a second round of hostage and prisoner exchanges in Qatar on Thursday.
The Israeli withdrawal comes as President Biden is sending his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to Israel. The U.S. and Israel have shown a public divide over how to prosecute the war against Hamas and over how to govern Gaza following the conflict.
Harvard's embattled president Claudine Gay attended a menorah lighting ceremony at the university on Wednesday amid resounding calls to resign over antisemitism demonstrations on campus and a lackluster testimony to Congress on the topic.
Approximately 100 students attended the daily lighting ceremony, which was organized by the Harvard Chabad organization. Gay, alongside Professor Jeff Bussgang, was spotted lighting the first candle.
In an Instagram post, the Harvard Chabad announced Gay's presence at the lighting, which led to her being blasted in the comment section.
"When someone asks for a definition of the word, ‘performative,’ we can show them this!" one person wrote.
"What a joke," another wrote. "Absolutely disgraceful."
"Resign," others commented.
Gay's appearance came the day after Harvard’s highest governing body announced that they would not be terminating her.
Israel's embassy in Washington, D.C., is raising awareness for the more than 130 hostages being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza by lighting menorahs in their honor during Hanukkah.
"Over 130 hostages remain captive in Gaza," the embassy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "This Hanukkah, we are going to #BeTheLight for those who can’t light a menorah this year."
In the post, pictures of the hostages could be seen on a wall behind multiple menorahs with lit candles.
