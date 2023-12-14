Biden sends top adviser to Israel as pressure builds along Egyptian border in Gaza

Rabbi highlights antisemitic issues beyond college presidents: 'Something wrong with education'

Major universities need to do more than demand their presidents resign to combat antisemitism, according to one academic.

Rabbi Dr. Morris Schwartz, the International Director of the Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning, spoke to Fox News Digital regarding the resignation of University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and its implications.

"I'm not surprised in the end that she needed to resign. And there was a lot of pressure on her. A lot of people were very disappointed with the way that she, not only herself but the others as well, spoke in the congressional hearing," Schwartz said.

He added, "What I was more concerned about is what goes on in a classroom and not so much about who is the exact administrator. There are times when leadership needs to step down because they can't be leaders anymore, because there is too much negative spin around that person, too many negative feelings around that person, and they need to step down. But I don't know that that's really going to, in the end, be the determining factor that makes a difference in what goes on at the University of Pennsylvania or any of the other schools, for that matter."

Magill faced heat after she and two other college presidents did not clarify whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct at a Congressional hearing. Many have since applauded Magill’s resignation and called for the others to do the same.

Read the full article by Fox News' Lindsay Kornick