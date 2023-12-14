Kamala Harris at odds with Biden over Israel-Hamas war, wants more support of Palestinians: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris has serious disagreements with President Biden over the Israel-Hamas war, according to a new report on Thursday.

"Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris’ comments," Politico reported.

One person "close to the vice president's office" claimed that Harris wants the U.S. to be "tougher" on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The vice president has reportedly asked that the U.S. government be "more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution," per Politico's source.

Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen, has denied allegations of a divide in opinion between Harris and Biden over the Israel-Hamas war, saying that "there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been." Allen added that both the president and the vice president "have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution."

"I would caution the media about citing anonymous sources in the ‘orbit’ about sensitive national security conversations between the president and vice president that take place in the Oval Office," Allen said.

Another senior official in the Biden administration told Politico that the president and vice president were closely aligned in their views on the war.

"No one needed to be convinced of that; there were no outliers. This has been the consensus view and remains the consensus view from the President on down, " the person said. The official also said that "the President and Vice President have been consistent in public and private about these policy priorities."

A third anonymous official agreed that Biden and Harris were united in their stance on the war.

"From day 1, the President, the Vice President, and their advisers have been aligned and adamant that humanitarian aid must be provided, civilians must be protected, and we must remain committed to a Palestinian state," the official said. "No one needed to be convinced of that; there were no outliers. This has been the consensus view and remains the consensus view from the President on down."

Harris and Biden's offices did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.