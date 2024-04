Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary slammed Trump's hush money trial in New York City, arguing the case is based on "sheer stupidity" and hurts the "American brand." O'Leary addressed his take on the validity of the criminal case during "Outnumbered" as jury selection continues.

FORMER AG BARR RIPS ‘POLITICAL’ TRUMP HUSH MONEY CASE, SAYS ‘REAL THREAT’ TO DEMOCRACY IS PROGRESSIVE LEFT

KEVIN O'LEARY: I have a different take on this case. And I just want to preface my words saying before I comment, I've talked about these cases in New York now for months... Every time I bring this up, I get all this Trump stuff. Forget about Trump, okay? We don't do this in America, but we don't go after the office of the president with porn star cases. We give a broad swath of latitude. If you're an ex-president and you murdered somebody, I get it, or been accused of murder... But what is this? This hurts the American brand. I keep saying that. I was in Geneva last week. 150 countries represented there. Everybody is talking about this saying, 'What is this porn star thing?' This is an American president. This is the office of the United States of America's highest office, and we're doing this? This is sheer stupidity. And I'll tell you what should happen. This should be pushed until after he wins or doesn't win. This should not be part of this election cycle at all. And this is not a Trump-loving comment. This is about the American brand, where I bring capital from all around the world to invest here. We look like clowns. I hate this.

BIDEN RETURNS TO CAMPAIGN TRAIL AS TRUMP FORCED TO REMAIN IN COURT FOR SECOND DAY OF NEW YORK HUSH MONEY TRIAL

Former President Trump said the criminal trial is having a "reverse effect," during a campaign visit Tuesday evening to an Upper Manhattan bodega, while vowing to "straighten out New York" by working with the Democrat mayor and governor if elected to another term in the White House.

Trump visited an Upper Manhattan bodega Tuesday evening after spending hours in downtown New York City courtroom for the second day of his criminal trial stemming from charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee pleaded not guilty to all charges brought by Bragg.

But after sitting in a courtroom for more than eight hours of jury selection, Trump made a campaign stop at Sanaa Convenience Store in Upper Manhattan Tuesday evening. Trump was met by a large crowd chanting "Trump, Trump, Trump," "Four more years," and "We love Trump." The crowd was singing the National Anthem.

Trump blasted the trial and charges against him, saying it is "rigged," "all politics," and "coming out of the [Biden] White House."

"It makes me campaign locally, and that's okay," Trump said. "We're doing better now than we've ever done, so I think it's having a reverse effect."

"We're going to come in – Number one, you have to stop crime and we're going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. They have to be able to do their job," Trump said. "And we're going to come into New York. We're making a big play for New York, other cities, too. But this city, I love this city."

Trump said New York has "gotten so bad in the last three years, four years."

"And we're going to straighten New York out. So running for president, we're putting a big hit in New York – we could win New York," Trump said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.