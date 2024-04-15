Trump's hush money payment gets underway as jury selection begins

Constitutional attorney Mark Smith joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the importance of jury selection and de-selection in former President Trump's case and why it could be challenging for him to have a completely fair trial.

Trump himself also made a statement Sunday night ahead of Monday morning's trail, marking the unprecedented nature of the case.

"I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again," Trump added. "We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW."

Smith said Trump's lawyers will be working to sift out any aggressively anti-Trump members from the jury. He also predicted that Trump's team may have weeks for the jury selection process to play out, as District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan are open to a long, drawn out trial.