Trump's hush money payment gets underway as jury selection begins
Former President Donald Trump's trial for alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels officially got underway on Monday as jury selection began. Judge Juan Merchan is overseeing the case, which has Trump accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
Constitutional attorney Mark Smith joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the importance of jury selection and de-selection in former President Trump's case and why it could be challenging for him to have a completely fair trial.
Trump himself also made a statement Sunday night ahead of Monday morning's trail, marking the unprecedented nature of the case.
"I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again," Trump added. "We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW."
Smith said Trump's lawyers will be working to sift out any aggressively anti-Trump members from the jury. He also predicted that Trump's team may have weeks for the jury selection process to play out, as District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan are open to a long, drawn out trial.
Former President Trump launched a barrage of posts on Truth Social criticizing Democrats and the judge in his now-starting trial in New York City.
Trump denounced Judge Juan Merchan as "crooked" Monday morning, complaining that the judge had issued a gag order.
"I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!" Trump wrote.
Trump went on to accuse Democrats of "cheating" in the 2024 election, claiming they played a role in launching the legal problems for Trump.
"The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!," he wrote.
"As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This “trial” should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge," he added.
Jury selection begins later Monday in Trump's hush money payments case relating to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.
Former President Donald Trump makes history on Monday, as he becomes the first current or former president in the nation's history to go on trial.
Trump's hush-money trial, which will get underway in a New York City courtroom, will have an instant impact on his 2024 election rematch with President Biden.
The former president — who is being tried on 34 state felony charges — is accused of falsifying business records in relation to hush-money payments during the 2016 election he made to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about his alleged affair with the adult film actress.
Trump has repeatedly denied falsifying business records as well as the alleged sexual encounter with Daniels.
The former president's legal team has tried numerous times, unsuccessfully, to further delay or postpone the trial.
The unprecedented trial is the first of Trump's four criminal cases — including two for his alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and another for mishandling classified documents — to go to trial. And it may end up being the only case to wrap up with a verdict before the November election.
Here are five key questions about how the trial will impact the presidential campaign:
How long will the trial take and does Trump have to attend every day?
The trial is expected to last roughly six to eight weeks, starting with the beginning of jury selection on Monday. The proceedings are scheduled to take place weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday an off day.
The judge in the case, Juan Merchan, has indicated he may adjourn the trial for the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins on the evening of April 22
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Paul Steinhauser
Fox News contributor and GWU Law professor Jonathan Turley explained on "Fox & Friends" Friday the legal card Trump's defense team could use to their advantage in the hush-money case, even though it may be met with "personal resistance" from the former president.
JONATHAN TURLEY: The second issue involves a fairly standard motion that occurs when you believe that the jury may not agree that the big ticket item of a charge, the felonies, is proven, and you want the court to give an instruction saying you can always convict on a lesser included offense – in this case a misdemeanor. Now, sometimes the defense doesn't want to do that. Sometimes they just want to leave the jury with the cliff option, thinking that they don't want to go over the cliff so they'll go ahead and acquit. But many times, this works in favor of the defense. For Trump, there could be personal resistance to even suggesting a possible misdemeanor conviction, but politically and legally, it would be a very significant advantage for him.
Trump's hush-money trial, which is set to begin on Monday, is the first of his four criminal indictments slated to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever of a former president.
He is accused of falsifying his company's records to hide the nature of payments to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign.
Cohen's activities included paying porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to suppress her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.
Former President Donald Trump’s hush money court case will kick off on Monday, marking the first time a former president will stand trial over criminal charges.
The historic trial will require Trump, the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee for the 2024 election, to defend himself from the Manhattan courtroom while simultaneously campaigning as the election season heats up.
Fox News Digital compiled the top questions regarding the case ahead of it kicking off Monday at 10 a.m in Lower Manhattan.
What are the origins of this case?
Dubbed the "hush money case," the trial’s origins reach back to October of 2016, when Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen paid former pornographic actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to allegedly quiet her claims of an alleged extramarital affair she had with the then-real estate tycoon in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.
The case is also expected to feature two other payments, including a $30,000 payment to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock, and arranged a $150,000 payment through a tabloid publisher to a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal, who also claimed she had an affair with Trump and sold her story to the tabloid. Trump has also vehemently denied these allegations.
What are the charges in the case?
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced Trump’s indictment in April of 2023 with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
The charges stem from checks reimbursing Cohen over a roughly 12-month period for paying Daniels in 2016. Cohen was separately arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison and has since been released.
Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor, but prosecutors are working to prove that Trump falsified records with an intent to commit or conceal a second crime, which would be a felony.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Emma Colton
Former President Trump’s trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush-money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election is set to begin Monday with jury selection.
The trial in New York City is the first of the election year for the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the trial. Trump's legal team had filed a motion requesting that Merchan be recused from the trial due to his daughter's Democrat-affiliated political work and the judge's alleged "hostility" against the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Bragg, last April, charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The DA alleged that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
