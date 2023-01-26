Alex Murdaugh trial coverage: South Carolina lawyer stands trial for double-murder of wife, son
The murder trial for Alex Murdaugh will resume Thursday after prosecutors spent Wednesday's opening day laying out evidence to suggest the South Carolina lawyer fatally shot his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, in 2021. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the case and the evidence.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters showed jurors the shotgun that Alex Murdaugh had on him when Sgt. Daniel Greene arrived at Moselle on the night of the murders.
Murdaugh said he had retrieved the weapon for protection from the main house after finding Paul and Maggie dead.
It wasn't one of the two weapons used in the double murder. Prosecutors then began to play Greene's body camera footage, which is about 45 minutes long.
The video was not visible to the gallery. Murdaugh looked distraught as he stared at a screen playing the footage.
"To the left was Paul's body, who was facing down on the ground and a large pool of blood around him and a great deal of water," said Greene, describing the graphic video.
"On the right would be Maggie's body also laying face down on the ground in a large pool of blood," he continued.
Greene took Murdaugh's shotgun and handed it over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
State prosecutors called their first witness Thursday, Sgt. Daniel Green, with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
He was the first officer on the scene after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that his wife and son had been shot June 7, 2021, at the family's sprawling hunting estate.
"A male caller had called and said he found his wife and son shot," Greene said. It took the officer about 20 minutes to get to the remote location.
Greene described approaching the victims. "There was a large deal of blood that had pulled around [Paul's body] and the same thing for the female victim," Greene said adding that there was a lot of brain matter.
The disclosure prompted Murdaugh, wearing reading glasses, to bow his head and appear to weep at the defense table.
Greene said the family patriarch seemed upset but appeared to have no "physical tears."
Alex Murdaugh, 54, arrived at about 9 a.m. Thursday to the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, for the first day of testimony in his double murder trial.
The fallen scion of a local legal dynasty stepped out of a black van wearing a white button down shirt and carrying his suit jacket. His son, Buster, and his son's girlfriend arrived a few minutes later to watch the proceedings from the gallery.
Murdaugh is accused of gunning down his 22-year-old son Paul and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, June, 7, 2021.
Testimony is expected to begin with prosecutors playing for jurors a 45-minute body camera video from the night of the killings.
On Wednesday, a jury of eight men and four women was seated and opening statements kicked off.
His defense lawyer described the graphic injuries sustained by his son, whose brain was severed from his head.
Dick Harpootlian told jurors that Paul’s head exploded “like a watermelon hit with a sledgehammer” but his client wasn’t responsible.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters argued that the evidence against Murdaugh is circumstantial but overwhelming.
Murdaugh also faces charges on dozens of financial and drug-related crimes.
The South Carolina judge presiding over the double murder trial of embattled legal scion Alex Murdaugh has ordered a portrait of the man’s late grandfathered be removed from inside the courtroom.
The portrait depicts Randolph “Buster” Murdaugh Jr., who served as the 14th Circuit Solicitor, a role that serve five South Carolina counties including Colleton County, where the murder trial is being held. Buster Murdaugh gained the title in 1940 and maintained the position until 1986, when his son, Alex Murdaugh’s father Randolph Murdaugh III, took over.
According to The New York Times, Judge Clifton Newman ordered that the portrait be removed on Wednesday as opening statements began. He had previously ruled that the portrait would be dismantled.
“Buster’s” grandson, 54-year-old Alex’s Murdaugh, is accused in the double slaying of Alex’s son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021. Since their deaths, he has been disbarred and disgraced as he has been linked to several other deaths in the community, and an alleged failed attempt to take his own life.
Witness testimony in the trial begins Thursday.
Prosecutors, Alex Murdaugh, and his defense attorneys will enter the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday to resume the double-murder trial.
On Wednesday, opening statements from both sides were heard as prosecutors painted a graphic picture of how Murdaugh, 54, allegedly killed his wife and son using a shotgun and a rifle.
Murdaugh's defense, however, said the evidence was spotty and argued that it did not adequately tie the South Carolina attorney to the murders.
“There’s no direct evidence. There’s no eyewitnesses. There’s nothing on camera. There’s no fingerprints. There’s no forensics tying him to the crime. None,” defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian said.
Harpootlian, following prosecutor Creighton Waters, offered a graphic description of the scene where the bodies of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found.
He argued the gruesome nature of the crime seems to fall at odds with the "loving" relationship the family exhibited.
Alex Murdaugh was also seen crying when his lawyer discussed the details of the crime scene.
“Alex was the loving father of Paul and the loving husband of Maggie," Harpootlian said. “You’re not going to hear a single witness say that their relationship was anything other than loving.”
Wednesday was the start of what is expected to be a three-week trial. It officially started after both sides finished selecting a 12-person jury with six alternates Wednesday.
Murdaugh has been charged with two counts of murder. If convicted, he faces 30 years to life in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The 12-person jury in disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial could visit the dog kennels on Murdaugh's property where his deceased wife, Maggie, and son Paul were fatally shot in June 2021.
Murdaugh is accused of gunning down Paul and Maggie using a rifle and shotgun near the dog kennels on their sprawling 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters said in his opening statements Wednesday that he hopes to take the jury to the kennels where the murders took place. Murdaugh claims he was napping and therefore not present at the crime scene on the night of Maggie's and Paul's murder, but Waters alleges he was and has cellphone data and video evidence to prove it.
"He was there just minutes before, with Maggie and Paul, just minutes before their cellphones went silent forever and ever," Waters said in his opening statement.
Earlier in his opening statements, Waters said that about a week after the murders, Alex Murdaugh went to his mother's home unexpectedly and was seen going "upstairs" with a tarp-like substance. The substance was later determined to be a blue raincoat that was covered in gunshot residue, Waters said. He added that jurors would be hearing from Murdaugh's mother's caretaker. Murdaugh's mother suffers from advanced Alzheimer's, he said.
