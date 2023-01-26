Alex Murdaugh trial coverage: South Carolina lawyer stands trial for double-murder of wife, son

Prosecutors display firearm to jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial

Prosecutor Creighton Waters showed jurors the shotgun that Alex Murdaugh had on him when Sgt. Daniel Greene arrived at Moselle on the night of the murders.

Murdaugh said he had retrieved the weapon for protection from the main house after finding Paul and Maggie dead.

It wasn't one of the two weapons used in the double murder. Prosecutors then began to play Greene's body camera footage, which is about 45 minutes long.

The video was not visible to the gallery. Murdaugh looked distraught as he stared at a screen playing the footage.

"To the left was Paul's body, who was facing down on the ground and a large pool of blood around him and a great deal of water," said Greene, describing the graphic video.

"On the right would be Maggie's body also laying face down on the ground in a large pool of blood," he continued.

Greene took Murdaugh's shotgun and handed it over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.