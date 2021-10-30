Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Hilaria Baldwin drives Alec around in ski town after deadly 'Rust' shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted driving him around a posh ski town where they surfaced earlier this week after he was involved in a deadly on-set shooting in New Mexico.

Covered by: Mariah Haas

1Post
Hilaria Baldwin drives husband Alec around in posh ski town after deadly 'Rust' shooting

Hilaria Baldwin Fox News Digital

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted driving him around a posh ski town where they surfaced earlier this week after he was involved in a deadly on-set shooting in New Mexico.

Hilaria was seen driving her famous husband around town and pumping gas. At one point, she can even be seen hiding her head from photographers as the duo tried to keep a low profile amid the investigation into Alec's involvement in an accidental shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

To read more, click here.

Posted by Mariah Haas

