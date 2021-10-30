Hilaria Baldwin drives Alec around in ski town after deadly 'Rust' shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Hilaria Baldwin drives husband Alec around in posh ski town after deadly 'Rust' shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted driving him around a posh ski town where they surfaced earlier this week after he was involved in a deadly on-set shooting in New Mexico.

Hilaria was seen driving her famous husband around town and pumping gas. At one point, she can even be seen hiding her head from photographers as the duo tried to keep a low profile amid the investigation into Alec's involvement in an accidental shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

To read more, click here.