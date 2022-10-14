2022 Midterm Election updates while GOP, Democrats fight to win Senate, House of Representatives

Democrat candidate accused of 'whitewashing' Hispanic GOP opponent in new ad

Alexis Martinez Johnson, a Hispanic Republican running to represent New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District in the House, is accusing her Democratic opponent of "whitewashing" her name in a recent campaign ad.

The ad from Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez's campaign fails to use Johnson's full name and only refers to her as "Alexis Johnson" as it accuses the Republican of "lying about" Fernandez in one of the tightest House races this midterm cycle.

"Alexis Johnson already got caught lying about Teresa Leger Fernandez, so it's no surprise she's doing it again," the ad's narrator claimed. "New Mexico can't trust Alexis Johnson in Congress."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Johnson said the "whitewashing" of her name in the ad is "offensive and disgusting" and pointed to it as being one of the reasons why the GOP "will win back the House this year."

"When Hispanic women decide they are not willing to vote Democratic anymore, the radical left becomes unhinged," Johnson said. "They call us breakfast tacos, 'Miss Frijoles,' and now they've stooped to whitewashing my proud Hispanic heritage out of desperation. It's offensive and disgusting, and this is why Republicans will win back the House this year. The Hispanic community is sick and tired of being used and sold out year after year."

