Madison Gesiotto Gilbert says Biden comparing MAGA Republicans to 'semi-fascists' is 'comical, insulting'

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Republican nominee running in Ohio's 13th Congressional District, spoke to Fox News Digital, addressing Biden's MAGA rhetoric comparing the Republican Party to being "like semi-fascism," as he prepares to make another speech Thursday.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Maryland, Biden compared the philosophy of MAGA Republicans to "semi-fascism" and said they are a "threat to our very democracy."

"What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said during his speech, "It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism."

Gilbert expressed her thoughts on Biden's comments, during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

"It's just honestly quite comical, it's insulting, it's ridiculous. I think that's where his legacy is going to be is his inability to put forward good policies that can fix the problems," Gilbert said in reaction to Biden blasting MAGA Republicans.

"I'm not sure what he's talking about when you continue to look at what he's doing," Gilbert continued when asked her thoughts on Biden's "soul of the nation" speech Thursday.

"The Inflation Reduction Act is a great example. We continue to face incredibly high inflation, higher than I've ever seen in my lifetime, the highest in 41 years. The Inflation Reduction Act — we all want to reduce inflation, but it's not gonna fix the problem," she concluded.

The Manchin-Schumer climate and tax bill, labeled the Inflation Reduction Act, was recently signed into law by Biden and is expected to cost Americans hundreds of billions over the next few years. The legislation was passed after the economy entered into a technical recession when the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped for a second consecutive quarter from April-June.

Biden's is planning on speaking about the "continued battle for the soul of the nation," during his speech at Independence Park in Philadelphia Thursday.

Gilbert is running for the open seat in Ohio's against Emilia Sykes, a seat currently held by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is the Democratic nominee in the heated Ohio Senate race against Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance.