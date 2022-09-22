2022 Midterm Election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress

The Senate GOP's campaign committee launched Thursday accuses Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes releasing dangerous criminals and making the streets less safe.

"Reducing prison populations is now sexy," said Barnes, who is running for Senate against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, in the National Republican Senatorial Committee ad.

The statement was part of a 2018 forum where Barnes went on to say that a decade ago, politicians shunned the topic of reducing prison populations for fear of being seen as soft on crime.

The NRSC's 30-second spot says that under Barnes, the state has released 884 prisoners -- including more than 200 who were convicted of murder and 44 convicted of child rape.

The ad also shows a tweet of Barnes saying Wisconsin should "cut prison populations by half. It concludes with the narrator calling Barnes "just plain dangerous."

The NRSC says the high six-figure ad buy will put the spot on TVs for one week.