2022 Midterm Election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress

The Senate GOP's campaign committee launched Thursday accuses Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes releasing dangerous criminals and making the streets less safe.
"Reducing prison populations is now sexy," said Barnes, who is running for Senate against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, in the National Republican Senatorial Committee ad.
The statement was part of a 2018 forum where Barnes went on to say that a decade ago, politicians shunned the topic of reducing prison populations for fear of being seen as soft on crime.
The NRSC's 30-second spot says that under Barnes, the state has released 884 prisoners -- including more than 200 who were convicted of murder and 44 convicted of child rape.
The ad also shows a tweet of Barnes saying Wisconsin should "cut prison populations by half. It concludes with the narrator calling Barnes "just plain dangerous."
The NRSC says the high six-figure ad buy will put the spot on TVs for one week.
With less than seven weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, a new public opinion poll in the key swing state of New Hampshire indicates former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has an upper single-digit lead over her Republican challenger, former Army Gen. Don Bolduc.
Bolduc, who’s making his second straight bid for the Senate and who last week narrowly won the GOP nomination in a crowded and combustible primary showdown, is challenging Hassan in a race that is one of a handful across the country that will likely determine if Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November.
According to Granite State Poll released Thursday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Hassan stands at 49% support among likely voters, with Bolduc at 41%. Five percent questioned said they’d vote for Libertarian candidate Jeremy Kauffman and an equal amount were undecided. The poll was conducted Sept. 15-19, entirely after the Sept. 13 primary in New Hampshire.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who is seeking re-election in the midterms this fall, would not provide a definition for the word "woman" while selling tote bags made for women on his campaign website store.
Bennet has an entire line of merchandise, including t-shirts, mugs and posters that he is selling in an effort to promote and fund his midterm campaign. Also available for purchase are tote bags specifically designed for his female supporters that read, "Women with Bennet."
Fox News Digital reached out to Bennet Tuesday, referencing these bags and raising the question of how he defines a woman, but Bennet did not respond.
A new poll released Thursday shows Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp with a slight lead over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in the state's gubernatorial race.
According to the Monmouth University poll of registered voters, 49% will either "definitely" or "probably" support Kemp, while 45% will either "definitely" or "probably" support Abrams.
Kemp also has the edge when it comes to the percentage of voters who say they will "definitely not" support each candidate, with just 37% saying they wouldn't support him while 46% said they wouldn't support Abrams.
The poll also showed that 54% of voters have a favorable view of Kemp compared to 42% unfavorable.
Abrams' favorability ratings were split, with 48% viewing her favorably and 48% unfavorably.
Fox News' Power Rankings has rated the race as "lean Republican."
Several top political analysts, including veteran strategist James Carville, back the Democratic Party's midterm focus on abortion, despite recent polls indicating independent voters are most concerned about inflation and the economy.
While abortion has salience with Democrats, it hasn't become the top issue for the majority of voters in most polls. To Carville, the longtime advisor to former President Bill Clinton, the GOP message on the economy simply isn't as clear as the Democrats' message on abortion.
"Americans don’t see a distinction between the Republican plan and the Democrat plan on inflation because there isn't one," Carville told Fox News Digital. "Republicans don't have a plan to reduce inflation that I know of. However, they do see a distinction between Republicans and Democrats on abortion and the distinction is the Republicans are trying to restrict abortion," said Carville, who is famously known for coining the phrase "it's the economy stupid" while working on Clinton's campaign in the 1990s.
During Wednesday night's Los Angeles mayoral debate, Rep. Karen Bass insisted that guns stolen from her home in a burglary were properly kept, and accused opponent Rick Caruso of ‘desperation’ for asking about it.
The two weapons were reported to be the only items stolen in the home invasion earlier this month, prompting City Councilman Joe Buscaino to call on authorities with questions about the circumstances. During the debate, Caruso continued the questioning.
"We didn’t hear much about these guns, which I think the congresswoman should answer some questions about what kind of guns were they, how were they stored, was it in compliance with city law," Caruso said, adding that "the city has a very, very detailed law."
Bass said she was "disheartened" by Caruso's questioning and insisted everything was proper.
"My home was burglarized, I called the police, and later they arrested two suspects," she said. "And the storage and registration were 100% legal."
Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking further aim at his Democratic challenger over his refusal to participate in additional debates, claiming John Fetterman is "dodging debates" ahead of the election in a new ad.
"Why is radical John Fetterman dodging debates," the narrator questions in the ad. "Because he can't defend freeing convicted murderers even over Josh Shapiro's objection."
"And phony Fetterman backed massive middle class tax hikes, but didn't pay his own taxes 67 times."
Fetterman has agreed to an October 25 debate with Oz, but has declined to participate in other debates scheduled for earlier in the year.
"What a fraud," Oz said in the ad. "Fetterman dodges debates and taxes, but demands that you pay more. I'll cut your taxes and I won't take a penny of them, either."
FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Mike Pence will head back to Iowa next week, as he’ll be the featured speaker at a prominent Republican family’s annual gathering.
Pence’s trip to Iowa will mark his second visit in a month to the state that for a half century has kicked off the presidential nominating calendar, another potential signal that the former vice president is moving towards launching a 2024 White House campaign.
Pence will headline the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, which will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, in Wilton, a small town in eastern Iowa. Word of his visit was shared first nationally with Fox News on Thursday.
The gathering was launched by longtime Republican Part of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann during his years as a state lawmaker. The dinner is now hosted by his son, state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann. Money raised at the event — which will attract other Republican state legislative leaders and candidates — will go towards the younger Kaufmann’s 2022 re-election fund.
