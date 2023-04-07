Alaska moose casually strolls into hospital lobby: 'Never a dull moment'

Patients and staff alike were "a-moosed" when a young and hungry moose waltzed into a medical facility in Alaska causing quite a stir until it wandered back into the wild.

The wayward moose strolled through the front doors of a Providence Health Park medical facility Thursday, seemingly unaware of the attention it received from bystanders in Anchorage, Alaska.

The "fa-moose" mammal was caught on camera munching on potted plants scattered throughout the facility's lobby, while onlookers craned their necks and recorded the moose's mischievous behavior.

"It’s not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that," Randy Hughes, the hospital’s director of security said.

MOOSE CHARGES AT TOURIST WHO IGNORED WARNINGS

Onlookers formed a semicircle to corral the moose and shoo it out the door, grabbing broken branches in an attempt to lure the monstrous animal towards the automatic doors it had walked through. Another man is seen in the video push a love seat near the moose to prompt it towards the exit.

The moose eventually left the building and onlookers cheered, thankful that the moose had not injured anyone during its adventure.

"Finally, I think it had enough of everybody watching him, watching him eat," Hughes said.

ALASKA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 500-POUND MOOSE TRAPPED INSIDE HOUSE BASEMENT

The Providence Health Park said that the moose hung around in the building’s semicircular drive before heading to the other side of the building to take a nap in the snow.

This wasn’t the first time a moose went inside one of the hospital complex’s buildings, and bears have tried to get into the emergency room before.

Hughes said there’s "never a dull moment here at the hospital."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.