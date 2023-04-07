Expand / Collapse search
Alaska
Published

Alaska moose casually strolls into hospital lobby: 'Never a dull moment'

The hungry moose snacked on some branches in the Alaska hospital lobby before heading back into the cold

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Moose on the loose seen wandering around an Alaska hospital Video

Moose on the loose seen wandering around an Alaska hospital

The animal was seen wandering around Providence Health Park medical facility in The Last Frontier state. Credit: Courtesy of Providence, Alaska

Patients and staff alike were "a-moosed" when a young and hungry moose waltzed into a medical facility in Alaska causing quite a stir until it wandered back into the wild.

The wayward moose strolled through the front doors of a Providence Health Park medical facility Thursday, seemingly unaware of the attention it received from bystanders in Anchorage, Alaska.

The moose chomped on plants in the lobby until security was able to shoo it out, but not before people stopped by to take photos of the moose. 

The moose chomped on plants in the lobby until security was able to shoo it out, but not before people stopped by to take photos of the moose.  (Providence Alaska via AP)

The "fa-moose" mammal was caught on camera munching on potted plants scattered throughout the facility's lobby, while onlookers craned their necks and recorded the moose's mischievous behavior.

"It’s not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that," Randy Hughes, the hospital’s director of security said.

MOOSE CHARGES AT TOURIST WHO IGNORED WARNINGS

Onlookers formed a semicircle to corral the moose and shoo it out the door, grabbing broken branches in an attempt to lure the monstrous animal towards the automatic doors it had walked through. Another man is seen in the video push a love seat near the moose to prompt it towards the exit.

The moose eventually left the building and onlookers cheered, thankful that the moose had not injured anyone during its adventure.

"Finally, I think it had enough of everybody watching him, watching him eat," Hughes said.

In this Thursday, April 6, 2023, image provided by Providence Alaska, a moose stands inside a Providence Alaska Health Park medical building in Anchorage, Alaska.

In this Thursday, April 6, 2023, image provided by Providence Alaska, a moose stands inside a Providence Alaska Health Park medical building in Anchorage, Alaska. (Providence Alaska via AP)

ALASKA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 500-POUND MOOSE TRAPPED INSIDE HOUSE BASEMENT

The Providence Health Park said that the moose hung around in the building’s semicircular drive before heading to the other side of the building to take a nap in the snow.

This wasn’t the first time a moose went inside one of the hospital complex’s buildings, and bears have tried to get into the emergency room before.

Hughes said there’s "never a dull moment here at the hospital."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.