Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Wisconsin dog owner found her missing pup in an unusual place last week.

Milwaukee resident Jenny Hazard noticed that her 16-year-old Shih Tzu, Bear, disappeared from her backyard last Wednesday evening, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee.

"It was kind of just getting dark," Hazard explained to FOX 6. "I was outside with all three dogs."

"I am looking and where’s Bear?"

MILITARY CHRISTMAS WISH: DEPLOYED US ARMY UNIT CALLS FOR RESCUE OF PUPPIES AND CAT FROM FREEZING WEATHER

Noticing that her backyard's gate was cracked open, Hazard became distraught.

"After about 15 or 20 minutes I was just in tears," the dog owner explained. "Because he’s old, he’s got a heart condition."

"He can’t go far in snow...where could he have gone, right?" she added.

NEW YORK CITY AUTHOR'S BOOK PROMOTES THE 'LIFE-CHANGING' BENEFITS OF ADOPTING A SENIOR DOG

Hazard's prayers were answered when someone texted her to let her know the pooch was found at a local haunt named Finks.

"We get a text. They said, ‘Your dog is down at Finks.’ I’m like, what?" the Milwaukee resident said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Great, I am relieved he’s okay – but what’s he doing at a bar?" she added.

Finks Bar is located roughly a mile away from her home, according to FOX 6. The bar's owners believe that Bear was picked up by a group of girls who were bar-hopping and brought him inside.

"They took good care of him, and I guess he was pretty popular," Hazard said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Old man breaks free – goes to bar," she laughed.