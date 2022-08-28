Worried that Big Tech is following your every move online? Here's what to do

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Worried that you're giving away too much information online through your activities there?

Many people are doing just this — but there are steps to take to protect yourself and your privacy.

Kurt Knutsson, AKA The CyberGuy, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022, to deliver some common sense and smart tips.

There's a viral conversation going on right now about how "your location can be given out — and not just your approximate location, but your precise location," said Knutsson.

That location can be detected based on your iPhone or iPad activity and the settings you're using.

"Grab your iPhone today or your iPad," he said, "go in, go to the home screen and hit settings."

"Apps creep into our lives and figure out exactly where we are, many of them selling that data."

"You'll want to make sure that, first of all, your software is updated" before you do anything else, he said.

From there, you should locate the "privacy" tab — then "go to location services," and there, you'll see all of the apps that are on your iPhone or device.

Knutsson explained on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that you might see the notation "always," "only while using," or "never" — in terms of how much of your location is getting out via each of those apps.

For the apps that say "always," "you're going to want to dive in there and tap on each one of these apps today," he said — and consider changing that notation.

You can turn off that precise location on any of those apps, he said.

He also recommended that people use "good anti-virus protection" on all devices.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.