World's most venomous spider found in store-bought bananas

Spiders and bananas don’t mix.

A father says that he found one of the most venomous spiders in the world hiding in a bunch of bananas that he bought from a supermarket. Fortunately, the spider was dead by the time it was found and no one was injured.

Joe Stein, a taxi driver from England, was surprised to find a two-inch-long dark mass hanging from the bananas he had just purchased, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. He only realized what he was looking at when the object started to twitch.

"I sort of had to refocus my eyes so I could see his big bony, hairy legs," Stein told SWNS. "It was a bit shocking! Obviously, I was shocked, my girlfriend was a bit shocked, finding out it was a venomous spider if alive."

He continued, "Luckily I think it was dead, but it was enough to make us both jump and feel on edge. I want to make people aware and to be careful."

After throwing the bananas away, Stein retrieved them from the garbage in order to try and identify the animal.

"I emptied the whole bag into a plastic box, and as soon as it fell out I put lid on it and I could tell it wasn’t moving," he explained. "We Googled it and it looks 99% like the wandering spider."

Named after its tendency to roam forest floors at night, the wandering spider has been named as the most venomous spider in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. Native to South America, they are usually found on banana leaves in the wild.

"I saw a few pictures, it looked identical; the big hairy legs, the big abdomen with the little humps coming out and a black line," Stein said. "I was a bit shocked to find out it's one of the most venomous and dangerous spiders in the world."