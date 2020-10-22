Woman allegedly orders McDonald's burger hungover, gets something else entirely after making modifications

There’s nothing happy about this customer’s hangover meal at McDonald’s.

A Canadian woman reportedly ordered a burger at the fast-food chain after having a few drinks and requested some eyebrow-raising modifications to her "meal."

The woman, identified by Yahoo News as Kate Poole, allegedly ordered a burger sans patty, bun, onion, mustard and pickles, according to a photo of her receipt.

In the end, Poole allegedly paid for just two packets of Heinz ketchup in a container.

The condiment-craving customer was reported to be out with her husband the night before. He later shared an image of her receipt on social media, calling out his wife for the odd burger modifications.

MCDONALD'S RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS THAT ITS FOOD DOESN'T DECOMPOSE

“So we had a few drinks last night and Kate decides a McDonald's hamburger will cure her hangover,” the post shared to Poole’s Instagram read, according to Yahoo News.

“Now, Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic — ‘no pickles, no onions’ etc. So this is what she ordered," he explained. "They literally sent us two ketchup packets!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Of course, social media users devoured the bizarre order.

"NO everything!" one user quipped on Instagram.

"This is my favorite thing, I'm still laughing," another fan chimed in.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another user, clearly hungry for more, asked what such an item would cost.

"Tell me they charged you full price!" the commenter wrote, to which Kate herself replied, "Of course they did lol."