Woman’s wedding photos inspire 84-pound weight loss

A new bride was so upset by how she looked in her wedding photos that she decided to lose weight.

When Verity Trueman, 30, from Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K., got married in 2018, she weighed 240 pounds, according to SWNS.

"My weight had become such an issue that something as simple as putting on a seatbelt was a nightmare as the clip would painfully dig into my leg," she said. "I was always tired, everything hurt and I couldn’t even do a basic 10-minute workout without being in pain."

Trueman decided it was time to change her lifestyle a few weeks after the ceremony, when she got her wedding photos.

"The final straw was seeing my wedding photographs," Trueman said in a press release. "I cried for days after looking at them. I was the biggest I’d ever been and I couldn’t even bring myself to look at those pictures again for months after."

Six months later, in January 2019, Trueman joined U.K.-based weight loss program, Slimming World.

"I struggled with my weight since I was a teenager, so I’d tried every diet you could think of," Trueman said in a release for the program. "The thing that struck me about Slimming World was that I never had to feel hungry because I could still enjoy all of my favorite foods, like pasta."

According to SWNS, Trueman lost four pounds in her first week with the program and learned how to make and eat healthier food.

She also stuck with her group, even after it moved online during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The group was really amazing too," Trueman said. "Being surrounded by people who understand how it feels to struggle with your weight was really comforting and I really relied on their support throughout."

However, her journey wasn’t perfect.

"Of course, there were times that I had a bump in the road – an unexpected gain or a bit of a wobble," Trueman said. "I found keeping a food diary really helpful, or researching the menu before a meal out so that I could make a healthier choice."

With her newfound confidence, Trueman left her husband and changed jobs.

"Looking back, I can see that I wasn’t happy in my relationship before getting married," Trueman said. "I sought comfort in food and gained a lot of weight very quickly in the lead-up to the wedding."

After two years of hard work, Trueman now weighs 156 pounds, down 84 pounds from her wedding day weight.

She was even honored by Slimming World for her weight loss.

"Any form of activity before used to leave me in pain, I could barely climb a flight of stairs without gasping for breath," Trueman said. "Now I have a whole wardrobe dedicated to gym clothes. I enjoy Pilates and spinning classes, and I always feel great afterwards."

"When I was at my heaviest it was as though my unhappiness seeped into every aspect of my life," she continued. "I’d wear dark, baggy clothes because I thought they’d be slimming and I’d blend into the background so that I didn’t stand out."

However, Trueman’s 84-pound weight loss journey has given her newfound confidence.

"Now I’m proud of who I am and what I’ve overcome," she said. "The world feels exciting and new – and I can’t wait to see what’s next."