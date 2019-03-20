Woman slams sexy black mesh bodycon dress as a 'joke,' reveals how 'size 8' allegedly fits

A 20-year-old woman is claiming clothing brand PrettyLittleThing sells unrealistic dress sizes after struggling to try on a recent purchase.

Julia Magowan, of Northern Ireland, claimed a size 8 dress wouldn't even fit on one of her legs — and she posted pictures to prove it.

"[PrettyLittleThings] how do you expect me to fit my body into this supposed size 8 dress?? Can just about fit my left leg in it, what a joke," the 20-year-old tweeted last week, garnering several likes.

HYBRID BIKINI-BODYCON DRESS CONFUSES INSTAGRAM: 'THIS IS A HUGE NO'

She then posted a side-by-side comparison of how the model on the website looked in the dress compared to the item she received. She held it up in front of her leg.

Minutes later, Magowan attempted to squeeze on PrettyLittleThings's $32 "Black Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress."

DOUBLE-DENIM JEANS ARE THE LATEST CRAZY JEANS TO BE QUESTIONABLY CALLED 'JEANS'

"Update: fits nicely around my leg," she added, tagging the company online.

PrettyLittleThing offers the dress, which it says features "a nude material with a mesh overlay and ruched detailing," in sizes 0 to 12. According to its size guide, a size 8 dress should fit a person with a 38-inch bust, 30.50-inch waist and 41-inch hips.

PrettyLittleThing has yet to respond to Magowan. The company didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment Wednesday morning.

This isn't the first time the online retailer has faced backlash for one of its products. In August, the brand's “Green Metallic Asymmetrical Ring Detail Bodycon Dress” divided customers with its bikini-like top and miniskirt bottom — with some calling it "smoking" and "terrific" and others declaring it an "unflattering mess."