Woman proposes to partner in England's now-famous plastic supermarket tunnel

This is the moment a woman proposed to her partner in a plastic supermarket tunnel that has become a leading tourist 'attraction' after a social media campaign.

The thoroughfare was originally put up near a Sainsbtunnelury's to keep shoppers dry as they walked to and from their car, but it became an unlikely hit and quickly rose to become the top-rated TripAdvisor attraction in the English town of Bude, Cornwall.

Recently, it was given a festive makeover with housands of twinkling lights — and now one woman decided it was the perfect place to propose to her partner.

Celina Stone popped the question to her girlfriend, Jade Euden, both 21, in the festive tunnel, and arranged for a photographer to capture the magical moment.

She described the tunnel as "such a cool place to propose," adding that she was considering her proposal for some time before the tunnel got its festive makeover.

"At first she asked what I was doing, and then I showed her the ring, and her face lit up and she couldn't believe it," said Stone.

"I asked her if it was a yes and she nodded — I think she was still a bit shocked. And then everyone surrounding us started clapping after I put the ring on her finger and gave her a hug."

The pair, from Launceston, Cornwall, have been in a relationship for about 18 months.

Bude's tunnel, a 70-meter (230-foot) structure, rose to fame after it racked up hundreds of comments on TripAdvisor with the majority rating it "excellent."

People have traveled from all over the country to have their pictures taken in the walkway, and some even compared it to the Sistine Chapel and the ruins of Pompeii.

Earlier this month, the tunnel was given a festive makeover with nearly thousands of lights and more than 6.5 miles of cabling, making it one of the longest light tunnels in Europe.