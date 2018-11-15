Groom-to-be accidentally knocks girlfriend to ground during proposal

What was meant to be a romantic proposal had a minor setback when one man accidentally knocked his girlfriend to the ground right before popping the question.

Kyle Pierce planned to propose to Jenna Eller in the middle of her college volleyball match at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., on Oct. 30.

TEXAS NEWLYWEDS HEAD TO WHATABURGER POST-WEDDING: 'WHAT DO YOU EXPECT, WE’RE TEXANS'

As the video shows, just as he walks onto the court, Eller runs to hit a ball and smacks into Pierce, falling to the ground. Luckily she doesn’t seem too upset. When he shows her a volleyball that reads, “Will you marry me?” and drops to one knee, she looks overjoyed as she tells him yes.

Pierce shared the video of the proposal on Facebook, writing: “We’ve had a lot of memorable moments in this gym, but this one is by far my favorite. Thanks to everyone that made this happen!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Eller also posted about the proposal on her Facebook page. “The man of my dreams pulled off a pretty big surprise last night!! I’m beyond excited to see all that’s in store for Kyle and I. Thank you to my coaches, family and friends that made yesterday so special! God is so good,” she wrote.