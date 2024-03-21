Woman learns $15 Goodwill dress was created by a beloved first lady's personal designer

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

GOODWILL GOLD – A woman in Texas has discovered that the gown she purchased at her local Goodwill shop was created by Jackie Kennedy's personal designer. Continue reading...

RARE ORBIT – A solar eclipse is headed to the U.S. on April 8, 2024. Here's what you need to know about viewing the rare event safely, according to an astrophysicist. Continue reading...

'ACT OF COURAGE' – Five Georgia college students are being hailed as "true heroes" after rescuing a family from a sinking car. Continue reading...

BIG SPRING SALE – Check out these 20 top-selling picks to consider as the spring season hits – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

WILD ENCOUNTER – A Utah man was left stunned when a grizzly bear invaded his campsite in Alaska. Continue reading...

TIPS FOR LIFE – Fox Business Correspondent Lydia Hu shares her best parenting advice — plus what she'd tell her younger self. Continue reading...

TASTE OF AMERICA – Justin Cucci, the Denver chef behind restaurant group Edible Beats, finds inspiration for his food and his business in his favorite bands, including Steely Dan and the Grateful Dead. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

