Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Woman learns $15 Goodwill dress was created by a beloved first lady's personal designer

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Goodwill Oleg Cassini dress split

A woman in Austin, Texas, has claimed the ultimate Goodwill find after she purchased a vintage evening gown that was designed by Jackie Kennedy's personal designer, Oleg Cassini. (Kansas Michalke)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

GOODWILL GOLD – A woman in Texas has discovered that the gown she purchased at her local Goodwill shop was created by Jackie Kennedy's personal designer. Continue reading...

RARE ORBIT – A solar eclipse is headed to the U.S. on April 8, 2024. Here's what you need to know about viewing the rare event safely, according to an astrophysicist. Continue reading...

'ACT OF COURAGE' – Five Georgia college students are being hailed as "true heroes" after rescuing a family from a sinking car. Continue reading...

UGA Students

The five students involved in helping the family were headed to Savannah, Georgia, for St. Patrick's Day weekend.  (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BIG SPRING SALE – Check out these 20 top-selling picks to consider as the spring season hits – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

WILD ENCOUNTER – A Utah man was left stunned when a grizzly bear invaded his campsite in Alaska. Continue reading...

TIPS FOR LIFE – Fox Business Correspondent Lydia Hu shares her best parenting advice — plus what she'd tell her younger self. Continue reading...

Dana Perino and Lydia Hu

In this week's "Short questions," Dana Perino talks with Lydia Hu of Fox Business Network about parenting, her top bucket list item — and secrets of staying fit amid a busy life. (Fox News)

TASTE OF AMERICA – Justin Cucci, the Denver chef behind restaurant group Edible Beats, finds inspiration for his food and his business in his favorite bands, including Steely Dan and the Grateful Dead. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.