Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save big on these 20 top selling picks

Amazon is launching its first-ever Big Spring Sale, which will run from March 20 to March 25. Shoppers can save big on seasonal items like spring fashion, bath and beauty products, kitchen essentials, and electronics.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, you'll want to grab one of our 12 top-selling picks to commemorate the day. Don't forget about Easter Sunday – you can find the perfect outfit to bring on the spring vibes. Be sure to check for sales often, as new deals will be released each day of the six-day event. Plus, Prime members get exclusive discounts! If you're not a Prime member yet, you can join now to get member benefits like fast, free shipping, entertainment, exclusive savings, and more.

Here are 20 top-selling picks you'll want to add to your cart during the event:

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants $28.99, now 19.59

You can save 32% of the list price on these trending Sunzel Flare Leggings Crossover Yoga Pants. These flare leggings are designed with a crossover waistband and V seam for a flattering fit. They are perfect for a workout or just a day in town.

PRETTY GARDEN Women's Loose Romper Jumpsuit $37.99

Update your spring wardrobe with this PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Romper Jumpsuit. The jumpsuit is constructed with starchy and soft fabric, making it a good fit for most body types. Customers love its versatility. Pair it with a jacket and heels, and you're ready for a night out with friends. Alternatively, you can dress it down with sandals for a day out in the park.

GRAPENT Women Flare Jeans $59.99 now $33.59

You won't have to compromise comfort for style wearing these GRAPENT Womens Flare Jeans. The jeans feature a loose fit, wide legs, and a high waist.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress Floral Print $47.99

You'll bring a spring vibe to your next outing in this PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress Floral Print. The dress is designed with a high-waisted a-line and retro puff sleeves to pull off a very vintage look.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $25.00, now $17.00

Now is your chance to stock up on the highly rated COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for nearly 50% off. Like a multivitamin, COSRX contains 96% snail mucin to nourish, repair, and plump your skin with moisture.

Degrease Shampoo for Oily Hair Care $21.95, now $18.99

Clean your hair from roots to tips with this Degrease Shampoo from Maple Holistics. The shampoo is specially crafted for oily and greasy hair. It efficiently cleans your scalp of excessive sebum, dandruff, dirt, flakes, build-up, and residues.

MySmile Powerful Cordless 350ML Water Dental Flosser $60.99, now $40.99

This high-powered MySmile Powerful Cordless 350ML Water Dental Flosser thoroughly removes food residues and stains between teeth and below the gum line. It's a surefire way to keep your breath fresh and improve your gum health!

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder $47.00, now $34.73

Stock up on the Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. This collagen is easily digested and dissolves in cold or hot liquids, like coffee, tea and smoothies.

Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit $48.99, now $38.99

The POLA MD cordless manicure pedicure set features a powerful electric nail drill machine with six high-quality attachments for hand and foot care. Use it to remove hard skin, calluses, corns, and cuticles, and get your feet and hands spring-ready!

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $123.59, now $98.00

This little green portable carpet cleaner can clean your carpet and so much more, and it's essential for any pet owner. Its powerful spray and suction can power through all kinds of stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Plus, it is small enough to fit in a closet or carry from room to room. Get it now for 21% off the list price.

PowerLix Powerful Handheld Milk Frother $18.99, now $9.99

This small, portable handheld milk frother with stand whips up creamy froth in seconds for delicious cappuccinos, lattes, frappes, matchas and more. Moreover, this cordless hand mixer is powerful enough to make milkshakes for your kids or cocktails for your friends.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2 $59.99, now

Now is the perfect time to replace old pillows. You can get the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Queen/Standard Size Set of 2 on sale now. These pillows are made with a gel memory foam that is soft, fluffy, and long-lasting. They also have a cotton cover that helps with breathability.

LuxClub 6 PC King Sheet Set, Breathable Luxury Bed Sheets $61.99, now $37.95

Is spring cleaning underway at your home? You'll want to nab these LuxClub 6 PC King Sheet Set for your bedroom overhaul for 40% off the list price. These sheets are crafted from microfiber, offering a more luxurious and comfortable bedding experience than even the finest Egyptian cotton sheets and pillowcases. The deep pockets are perfect for memory foam or mattress toppers.

Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set $14.95, now $7.02

If you are new to the magic of air frying, this Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set can unveil the magic of this small appliance. This handy set of refrigerator magnets has cooking time charts and a recipe booklet for baking a variety of meals in your air fryer.

Keurig® K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-CupCoffee Maker $199.99, now $99.99

The single-serve Keurig K-Supreme Plus coffee maker is on sale for 50% off the list price. This coffee maker uses K-Cup pods, has a 78-oz water reservoir, five brew sizes, and an over-ice setting. It also has a high-res touchscreen, hot water on demand, and pod auto-eject.

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds $49.95, now $29.95

These JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds are 40% off. These earbuds have excellent sound qualities in a small package. You get powerful, JBL deep bass sound and all the freedom of true wireless for up to 20 hours.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $132.99, now $94.99

Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet combines a premium design with good performance, 25% faster than the previous generation. The tablet's 3 GB RAM makes it ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming. Get it for 32% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Stylus Pen for iPad 9th&10th Generation $29.99, now $23.99

Grab this stylus pen, compatible with 9th- and 10th-generation iPads, on sale now for 20% off the regular price. The stylus pen has high sensitivity, a more accurate signal, and is more comfortable to hand.

OtterBox iPhone 13 Pro Max & iPhone 12 Pro Max Case $39.95, $22.82

Do your smartphone a favor with this OtterBox iPhone 13 Pro Max & iPhone 12 Pro Max Commuter Series Case. These cases are tested to survive drops and have lasting antimicrobial technology to protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It's on sale for 43% off the regular price.

Professional 2200W Ionic Salon Hair Dryer $64.99, now

Grab the internet-famous Trezoro Professional 2200W Ionic Salon Hair Dryer on sale now. This hairdryer has topped many best-of lists for its advanced ion generator, which delivers breakthrough turbo drying speed. The Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer transfers 10 times more ions and dramatically reduces static and frizz, all while promoting softer and smoother strands.