Woman ignites debate after revealing 'angry' husband doesn't want her taking underwear modeling job

An anonymous woman on Reddit has sparked a debate about bodily autonomy after her husband reportedly told her he doesn’t want her to become an underwear model.

The woman, who claims to be 42 years old, asked Reddit users if she’s wrong for telling her husband of five years that he doesn’t get to decide what she does with her body.

With her throwaway account OrdinaryLawyer2473 – meaning she created the account for the purpose of asking her question – she posted her domestic disagreement in the "AITAH" subreddit, where users of the social media app vote on who’s to blame in a civil dispute.

BRIDE SAYS SHE WORE SEE-THROUGH WEDDING DRESS TO SEND MESSAGE TO FUTURE DAUGHTER: 'BE FEARLESS'

The acronym AITAH stands for "Am I the A------," which is also the name of another popular subreddit, but unlike that one, moderators of AITAH let users post about interpersonal conflicts.

OrdinaryLawyer2473 explained that she was approached by two acquaintances who own "a small gym wear company" for a potential underwear modeling gig.

"They’re having models of different ages etc. When I told my husband I didn’t expect him to fly off the handle," she wrote in her post on Saturday, Aug. 12.

WIFE DITCHES HUSBAND ON WEDDING ANNIVERSARY OVER ALLEGED 'FAT SHAMING,' SAYS REDDIT USER

She continued, "He was very angry and told me I was not allowed to do it."

OrdinaryLawyer2473 went on to write that she was shocked by her husband’s response, who is reportedly 38 years old and the father of her four-year-old son.

When asked why he doesn’t want her to accept the gig, OrdinaryLawyer2473 claims her husband said, "I don’t want your body out there for everyone to see."

'SHORT SHORTS' FOR MEN GETS APPLAUDED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AS THE TREND MAKES A COMEBACK

OrdinaryLawyer2473 wrote that she’s not sure what her husband meant by that statement.

"I always wear bikinis on the beach so what’s the difference," she wrote in her Reddit post. "Every woman wears bikinis and underwear."

OrdinaryLawyer2473 asked Redditors if she’s wrong for telling her "husband he has no right" to tell her what to do with her body.

'NUDE' GYM SHORT TREND IS MAKING SOCIAL MEDIA DO A DOUBLE-TAKE

Fox News Digital reached out to OrdinaryLawyer2473 for comment.

The Reddit post has generated more than 15,100 upvotes and 9,300 comments.

Reddit users were divided on the issue with some siding with OrdinaryLawyer2473 or her husband.

DAD SAYS TEEN DAUGHTER CAN'T GO ON DATE BECAUSE BOY WON'T MEET WITH HIM

Many commenters who side with OrdinaryLawyer2473 cited bodily autonomy as the reason for defending her desire to not let of the issue and question her husband’s stance.

"I always wear bikinis on the beach so what’s the difference." — Reddit user OrdinaryLawyer2473

Bodily autonomy is a phrase that describes the human right and wish to govern one’s body without external influence or coercion, according to the United Nations Population Fund, a reproductive health agency, and the World Economic Forum, an international non-governmental lobbying organization that aims to improve the state of the world by engaging businesses.

MAN ORDERS FIANCÉE TO TRIM WEDDING GUEST LIST BECAUSE HE WANTS A SMALLER GATHERING: EXPERT CHIMES IN

The term is often used when discussing gender inequality, but it applies to all genders and sexes, according to social activists and mental health experts.

"Your husband is being possessive…and that’s not cool," one Reddit user wrote.

"He can feel anyway he wants to about it. But he doesn't get special rights to fly off the handle and dictate terms about what you do with your body," another Reddit user reasoned.

MAN ASKS REDDIT IF HE’S WRONG FOR NOT MOVING HIS LATE WIFE'S URN TO MAKE HIS NEW FIANCÉE HAPPY

"He needs to drop the idea that you are an underling he can order not to do things, because that sounds like he sees himself as your superior, and you as having the status of a child or employee who must obey him," another user wrote. "I'd have a long talk with him once he calms down."

Majority of the Reddit commenters who sided with OrdinaryLawyer2473’s husband argued that marriages are a two-way street.

Thousands of users commented on the Reddit post, engaging in a debate.

"Being selfish and saying only you should have a say is not a recipe for a healthy marriage," one Reddit user wrote. "To be brutally honest I would not want to be married to someone like you that has no consideration for how their actions affect their spouse."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"He has every right to have a preference. Leave him if it’s that big of a deal," another user quipped.

"You’re confusing ‘having autonomy over your body’ with making big decisions as a couple," another person wrote. "My wife can choose to let someone do whatever she chooses with her body. However, many of those things will result in her being single."

Other Reddit users were able to see both parties’ point of view.

"He can be uncomfortable with it and ask you not to. You have no obligation to listen to him. But when couples completely ignore each other's wishes out of spite, it tends to hurt the relationship," the Reddit post’s top commenter wrote, who received 3,800 upvotes from the AITAH community.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The top comment continued, "Like with everything else. You're free to do it. But you're not free from the consequences of doing it."

Another Reddit user questioned if the proposed modeling gig till involve a "sexy," "sporty" or "casual" theme.

"That could make a big difference. Perhaps show him a previous catalog so he can see what you'll be doing," the Reddit user suggested. "He might be getting mad over nothing and not realize it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not ok for your husband to TELL you what to do. You’re a grown woman. However, underwear is not the same as swimwear," another user said.

"Going to the beach is not the same as modeling," another Reddit user wrote. "He’s allowed to have an opinion [because] he’s part of the family and your choices impact him."