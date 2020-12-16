Sparrowhawk rescued after flying into woman’s home, landing on Christmas tree

A woman in Scotland had an unexpected visitor try to move into her Christmas tree this week.

On Tuesday, Louise Anderson, from Ellon, Scotland, called police for help with a sparrowhawk that had flown into her house and onto her Christmas tree.

North East Police Division and the North East Wildlife & Animal Rescue Centre (NEW ARC) responded to the call and were able to remove the bird from Anderson’s home.

"Definitely a change from a partridge on a pear tree," the police wrote about the incident on Facebook. "This lovely lady allowed herself in to a house in Ellon this afternoon through an open door and had to be rescued from the top of the Christmas tree."

The NEW ARC also posted about the bird’s entry, joking that the center helped officers "when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing X-mas fairies."

"After a full body search she was released without charge," the NEW ARC joked.

Anderson told the BBC that the sparrowhawk got into her home when she opened the door to let her dogs outside.

"It flew through the back door," she said. "It just sat there on the Christmas tree, it was very calm, but I was concerned for its safety so phoned for help.

"It was there for about 40 minutes -- it was a spectacular bird," she added.

The sparrowhawk isn’t the only creature to try to take up residence inside someone’s Christmas tree this year.

Last week, a woman in Florida woke up around 4 a.m. to find a raccoon had come into her house through her doggy door and settled in her Christmas tree.

She posted a video of the incident on Facebook, which showed her trying to coerce the raccoon -- which she initially thought was a cat -- to get out of the tree.

Though she eventually did get the raccoon out of her house with the help of her dog and a broom, the woman told WPTV that she doesn’t recommend that other people follow in her footsteps. Instead, she said, they should call animal control.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.