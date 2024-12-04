Update your winter wardrobe with these 9 cozy styles

Your winter wardrobe should be about functionality and fashion. You want to keep warm and look good while doing it. Updating your wardrobe to include key pieces that are both on trend and keep you warm is a key consideration in planning your outfits. Your goal should be to buy key pieces that protect you from brisk winds and dipping temperatures. You can wear them several times with different outfits throughout the season.

Here are 9 picks to help you update your winter wardrobe:

Versatile loungewear that you can wear on a day out and in bed is an easy trend to get on board with. This Prettygarden Knit Cardigan Matching Lounge Set is easy to live in. Pair it with your favorite shearling slippers for a perfect look. Try these CashSoft Sweater Pants, which are $69.95 at the Gap. For cashmere-soft, super plush, and luxe pants, you can drop them in the wash.

Jumpsuits have made a huge comeback this season. This Ética Larsen Utility Jumpsuit is a soft denim jumpsuit with vintage construction and patch pocket detailing. You can customize your fit with waist-cinching button tabs. Pair it with boots and a teddy coat for an on-trend look this winter. This casual jumpsuit, on sale for $27.10 at Amazon, is easy to wear with long sleeves and wide legs.

Teddy coats are very in style and a top winter coat trend for 2024. Add this UGG Gertrude Double Breasted Teddy Coat to your wardrobe for an instant and cozy update. This double-breasted faux-shearling coat offers lightweight warmth with an on-trend style. This teddy fleece coat, on sale for $38.99 at Amazon, is perfect for casual outfits.

Winter 2024 is all about over-the-knee boots. These boots are easy to pair with max-length, wide-leg trousers, skinny pants, or mini looks. These Mtzyoa Thigh High Block Heel Boots from Amazon are a good option for the look. They are crafted from stretch synthetic suede for an easy fit and get great reviews for comfort and quality. Try the Parisah Over-the-Knee Boot, $169.95 at Nordstrom, for a suede look that promises to stay up.

Velvet screams sophistication and is another trend for the winter wardrobe this year. This look from Pomander Place on Tuckernuck can be worn with boots for a casual feel or dressed up with heels. For a more casual take on the look, try this Riley Velvet Maxi Shirtdress by Faherty, which costs $278 on Nordstrom.

Beige trousers are a must-have hue to complement your white and cream tops this winter 2024. This pair by Favorite Daughter on Revolver is the ultimate sophistication. The fabric has a slight stretch for a comfortable and flattering fit. For a more casual fit, try these wide-leg yoga pants in beige, on sale for $36.99 on Amazon.

Trench coats are another great addition to your closet this winter. You can choose a classic style like this from Ralph Lauren at Macy’s. This belted coat stays true to traditional trench styling with buttoned shoulder epaulets, storm flaps and a double-breasted silhouette. Or try the trench silhouette in faux leather, $129 at Nordstrom, for a new take on this classic.

Cozy sweaters never go out of style. Update your winter wardrobe look with this Cropped Cable Crew Sweater at Quince, which will pair well with beige pants. Or add this bare cashmere turtleneck sweater, $158 at Aritzia, for a luxe look.

A knit midi dress in soft neutrals or muted colors is perfect for winter layering. This gold cable knit dress from Tuckernuck is perfect for wearing alone or with a blazer. The dress has a hint of metallic, great for a party but subtle enough to wear to the office. This two-piece knit outfit, $38.99 on Amazon, is versatile and easy to wear.