Prepare your fireplace for winter with these essentials

If you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace, then you know that it brings a warm and toasty atmosphere to your home. As the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, there’s nothing like a crackling fire to make your space feel ultra-cozy and inviting.

Whether you’re a seasoned fireplace pro or a first-time user, having the right tools and accessories can elevate your winter hearth experience. Here are ten essential fireplace items to help keep you warm and safe all season.

A fireplace screen from Best Choice at Amazon keeps sparks and embers from flying out and protects your floor and furnishings from damage. The screen's wrought iron geometric design can also serve as a stylish accessory to elevate the look of your room. This simple, magnetic two-panel design combines seamlessly with two sturdy foot panels to give you easy access to the fire. It comes in gold or black. Looking for a one-panel option instead? Try this stylish Teshana screen, available at Wayfair.

A simple but chic Mercer41 firewood rack is available at Wayfair and provides a designated space to store firewood, keeping it dry, organized and within reach. This 12x12 compact and freestanding firewood caddy features a brass metal U-shape design that complements contemporary décor. Looking to spend a little less? This firewood rack option on Amazon is under $30 and holds up to 275 lbs of logs.

Essential fireplace tools, including a poker, shovel, brush, and tongs, are imperative for tending the fire, managing logs, and keeping the hearth clean. A set like this decorative gold one by Outsunny at Home Depot is under $60 and has everything you need, including tools and a stand, plus a unique finish to withstand the heat and the elements. Over at Amazon, the the e-commerce giant offers many choices, including this modern-looking fireplace tool set for just under $35.

An ash bucket like this one by Minuteman International at Lowe’s allows you to remove and store ashes from the fireplace safely and adds a decorative touch with its rustic copper design. After the fire has burned down and the ashes have cooled, you can use a small shovel to scoop the ashes into the ash bucket. This keeps the ashes contained, preventing dust from spreading around your home. Prefer one with a lid? This ash bucket by Amagabeli at Walmart is durable and stable and ensures the ashes stay contained precisely where you put them.

A moisture meter helps ensure your wood is properly dried, which is crucial for efficient burning and reducing dangerous creosote buildup. This handy battery-powered moisture meter is available at Walmart and tests up to 50 different types of wood. If you’re looking for one that won’t potentially damage the wood with a pin, try this pinless moisture meter at Home Depot, which detects moisture up to three quarters of an inch.

This cast iron kindling splitter available at Walmart is designed to make splitting wood into smaller pieces (kindling) faster and safer than using an axe or hatchet. It makes creating kindling from larger logs easy and secure, essential for starting a fire. Its stationary blade allows hands-free splitting, minimizing the chance of accidental injury from flying wood or a misaimed axe. This kindling splitter from Amazon is a similar style and comes with free shipping if you’re a Prime member.

A good bellows like this Master Forge one at Lowe’s provides a quick burst of air to stoke the fire without having to blow directly onto it. It has a solid steel framework with leather support and hangs for easy access. If you’re looking for something a little less old school, this electric Zippo bellows at Amazon is battery-powered for all your blowing needs.

Fire starters make it quicker and easier to start a roaring fire without excessive kindling or paper. They’re a safe and less messy alternative to lighter fluid; only one pod is needed to get that fire going. They're non-toxic, so they’re even grill-safe! Duraflame is also a trusted brand for around the same price. You can grab a 24-pack of fire starters at Amazon for under $30 with fast, free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

A hearth rug like this Goods of the Woods one at Amazon protects your floors from stray sparks, hot embers, and ash while adding warmth and style to your room. It comes in more than 20 designs, with a soft feel under your feet, and is built to be fire-resistant. If you want to spend a little less, this black fireplace mat is under $30 and will do the trick.

A carbon monoxide detector by First Alertat Lowe’s installed near your fireplace provides peace of mind by detecting potentially harmful gases and smoke. This unit easily and safely plugs into any standard electrical socket and uses an electrochemical sensor. It features a backup battery in the event of a power failure and sounds an 85-decibel horn to let you know when you’re in danger. The same carbon monoxide detector is also available at Amazon.