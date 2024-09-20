15 products that will make your commute easier

Amazon's CEO last week told employees that they would have to work in person five days a week next year. Amazon isn't alone in asking its workers to get back to the office. Many Americans are facing the same reality. As remote workers gradually transition back to the workplace, one of the biggest concerns is the daily commute, which can be, among other things, a very stressful and time-consuming experience.

If you are among the many returning to the office or if you've been commuting this entire time, we've put together a list of 15 products that will improve your commute.

Commuting upgrades for the train

Commuting upgrades for the backpack

Commuting upgrades for the car

Make your commute easier with a good read. If you plan to take your library on the go, try an e-reader like this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This device has 32GB of memory, wireless charging, an automatically adjusting front light and no ads. It has a 6.8-inch display, up to 10 weeks of battery life and Bluetooth. It is also waterproof!

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) gets good reviews for its strong noise cancellation performance and pleasing sound signature.

Try the best-selling Trtl neck travel pillow to catch some sleep on your commute. This travel pillow is shaped like a U and sits on the side of your neck. It is made of a soft plastic that is firm enough to give with movement but still somewhat firm. You can also buy the travel pillow on Amazon.

Original price: $29.99

You love the portable and compact design of the Anker Nano Power Bank on Amazon. This phone charger has a built-in USB-C connector that can provide ample backup power to keep your smartphone or other gadgets charged.

There's nothing like sinking into a good read. The therapeutic practice of opening a good read and flipping the pages can melt the commute stress away. Try this monthly subscription box from Cratejoy to keep great reads in circulation. You'll get one or two great reads and two to three novelty items delivered each month, picked just for you. No two boxes are the same.

This large capacity backpack on Amazon gets high marks for its functionality and durability. Use it to carry what you need for the day – it fits a laptop easily. Or try this stylish commuter backpack, $189 from Timbuk2 , which has an ultra-water-resistant interior drop liner to keep your laptop and workout clothes dry during your daily commute.

Be prepared for rain with a compact umbrella that slides into your backpack easily. The Repel windproof umbrella at Walmart is a favorite because it folds up small but can perform well against rain and other elements. These umbrellas have a Teflon coating that repels water, dirt, UV rays, debris and strong winds. You can also buy the umbrella on Amazon.

Original price: $19.99

Keep your charging cords tidy with Amazon's LISEN 5-in-1 fast-charging retractable cable. Reviewers like the electronic cable's compactness, build quality and versatility. It's a perfect way to travel with a lot of cables. This three-in-one cable is on sale at Walmart for $5.68.

Now that you'll be out in the world daily, you should consider packing a multitool to help reduce contact with surfaces and harmful substances while still allowing you to perform tasks. This multifunctional no-touch tool on Amazon opens most door handles and the mini stylus works on most touchscreens and opens bottles. You can buy a similar type of multifunctional tool at Walmart for $4.99.

Carrying an emergency kit with you is a good way to be prepared for the unexpected. This mini wallet emergency kit on Amazon contains 36 basic supplies, such as needles and threads to help you relieve the embarrassment of suddenly breaking clothes, high-quality bandages for daily wound care, heel pads to relieve friction pain, cotton swabs, nail files and more.

Use a USB car diffuser to calm a chaotic commute. This Unee Car Diffuser on Amazon is compact and lightweight and plugs into your car for charging. It also features an auto shutoff when it is running low on water. This smart car diffuser, on sale for $99.58 at Aroma360, activates and deactivates automatically as it senses your car's movement, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Upgrade to warm seats this winter with these heated car seat covers from Amazon. This seat cushion is made with a luxurious, soft velour cover that is extremely soft to the touch. It is easy to install and comes with elastic bands that fasten the cushion to the seat to keep it in place. Or try this universal-fit heated seat cover, $89.95 from Cozy Winters, which protects your car seat against wear, tear, spills and dirt.

Original price: $7.99

Keep cleaning putty, on sale for less than $8 at Walmart, to quickly pick up crumbs, dust and debris in all the crevices and cavities of your car. You can reuse the putty several times without cleaning. Buy it also on Amazon.

Original price: $12.99

Keep those straws and fast food bags from littering your car interior with a trash bin like the HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets on Amazon. The trash bag features an adjustable strap attached to the front and back headrests and the center console for easier access. This SUN CUBE Waterproof Car Trash Can, on sale for around $12 at Walmart, is also a great option to hold 10 liters of trash while maintaining a compact shape and size.

Get Bluetooth for your car without swapping it in for a newer model with a hands-free car audio adapter and receiver. Just plug this adapter from Amazon into your car's auxiliary (AUX) input, power it up using a USB charger, and pair your phone with the adapter's Bluetooth function to stream music and make calls hands-free through your car speakers. Or try this iWorld Bluetooth Audio Car Kit, $8.98 at Walmart, to stream calls and music hands-free.