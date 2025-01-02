Winter boots to keep you warm and stylish

Finding the perfect pair of winter boots is essential for staying warm, comfortable and stylish all season long. Whether navigating icy sidewalks, exploring snowy trails or simply braving the frigid weather, the right pair of winter boots can make all the difference.

Boots help keep feet dry and suitably insulated, providing reliable traction for safety on ice and snow and long-lasting comfort. With so many options available, shopping for winter boots can feel overwhelming, especially with the wide range of features, materials and styles. From rugged, waterproof designs for outdoor enthusiasts to trendier pairs for city dwellers, this curated selection ensures something for everyone.

The Sorel Joan of Arctic boots on Amazon are both a classic and trendy style for several reasons. Their waterproof suede upper, faux-fur snow cuff and removable felt liner ensure warmth even in sub-zero temperatures, making them ideal for fashion and function. If you prefer your fur on the inside of the boot instead, L.L. Bean’s famed duck boots are another popular choice.

Original price: $250

These UGG boots combine premium leather with a vulcanized rubber sole for maximum grip and durability. The wool lining promises excellent insulation while keeping your feet cozy and dry. Designed to withstand temperatures as low as -25°F, these boots are luxurious and practical. While this particular pair is for women, there’s also a similar style for men.

Affordable and reliable, Columbia’s Ice Maiden II features waterproof leather and a lightweight midsole for all-day comfort. With 200 grams of insulation, these boots are a smart choice for everyday wear during winter months. If you’re not picky about the color, you can find some color and size combos on Amazon for a fraction of the price.

Built for rugged terrain, these Shellista boots from The North Face on Amazon feature waterproof construction and the brand’s signature insulation. They combine functionality with a sleek design at a budget-friendly price, depending on your chosen color. The guys aren’t left out in the cold here either – The North Face offers a similar style for them, too.

Slightly deeper snow calls for a taller shaft boot, and these Kamik Momentum boots on Amazon fit the bill. With a moisture-wicking lining and faux-fur trim, these boots keep feet dry and warm, ensuring comfort even during heavy snowfalls. L.L. Bean offers a stylish option for a little more, with the quality the brand is known for.

Timberland’s Chillberg hiking-style boots offer high-tech traction and insulation, making them ideal for trekking through snowy landscapes and various terrains. The durable leather is waterproof, ensuring your feet and ankles stay dry for the duration. Columbia offers this pair for women, which also boasts the same features, for less than $100.

Original price: $170

Another option for those who love winter hiking is Merrell’s Ontario boots . With a waterproof membrane, lightweight insulation and a grippy outsole, these boots provide stability and warmth on icy trails. They make them for women , too, and if you’re not picky about the color, discounted pairs are available on Amazon.

These Salomon Quest Rove boots are perfect for anyone working up a sweat in extreme outdoor conditions. These sneaker-like boots feature GORE-TEX waterproofing and Thinsulate insulation, ensuring your feet stay warm and dry during even the most intense activities. Warm wool socks are essential, too, so don’t forget to grab some to go with your new boots.

Keen’s Revel IV Polar boots are designed for versatility in snowy conditions. Featuring the brand’s signature insulation and a heat-reflective footbed, these boots promise to excel in providing warmth without compromising mobility or style. Columbia has a similar pair on Amazon.

Original price: $185