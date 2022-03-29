Will Smith's violent slap of Chris Rock stings for concerned educators, parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith may have apologized publicly now to comedian Chris Rock after slapping him during the Oscars' live TV broadcast on Sunday night — but his stunning act in front of millions and the behavior he modeled by doing it are not sitting well with concerned educators, parents and others who worry about the messages sent to children.

"Will Smith’s childish action represents a new low for cancel culture."

As the events of Sunday night continue to be discussed and analyzed, some are speaking out strongly and sharing concerns for kids across America.

"It would have been better if the ‘joke’ would have never been told and the slap would have never been delivered," said Kathy Koch, PhD, a faculty member with Summit Ministries (Summit.org). She is an education psychologist based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Acknowledging Smith's apology, she added, "Children benefit from understanding that apologies are right, but [apologies] don’t mean the event didn’t happen and the pain won’t continue."

She also told Fox News Digital in an email, "I’ve read different analyses of why Will Smith did what he did. No analysis makes it right."

"We don’t allow children to try to explain their way out of sin or wrong choices and behavior," she said. "So we shouldn’t let them think it’s OK for adults to defend and explain and, therefore, bear no responsibilities for what happened."

"We can let our children know that we expect them to ‘arrive’ sooner rather than later."

Koch noted, "We can use the joke [by Rock] and the resulting slap [by Smith] to talk about the reality that all behavior starts with choice. Our choices reflect our beliefs about ourselves, others, how the world works. Our beliefs are not invisible — they show up in our choices. This is why parents," she added, "must talk more about the beliefs children have [rather] than behaviors they observe."

She continued, "We can temporarily change children’s behavior (and ours), but it if we don’t examine, talk about, model, teach, affirm and correct beliefs, then changes will be temporary at best."

"We always tell youngsters, ‘Use your words.' But he [Will Smith] was showing them a grown star using violence instead, on a live telecast."

Dr. Koch noted that Smith said he is "a work in progress" in his apology to Chris Rock.

"Of course this is true," said Koch. "However, we can let our children know that we expect them to ‘arrive’ sooner rather than later."

Actress Sam Sorbo, a mother of three, also shared with Fox News Digital, "Will Smith’s childish action represents a new low for cancel culture. We always tell youngsters, ‘Use your words.' But he’s showing them a grown star using violence instead, on a live telecast."

She added, "And consequences? None for the Hollywood elite that derides ‘toxic masculinity’ unless it comes from one of their own."

Sorbo said, "I thought women shouldn't want or need men to fight for their ‘honor.’"

And as for Chris Rock, Sorbo pointed out that "he's the real role model, giving new meaning to the phrase ‘stand up.’ And for everyone trying to defend Smith's actions as ‘understandable' — well, that is the inevitable product of our school system teaching ‘survival of the fittest,’ i.e., bullying, as the law of the land."

She said that this is "why so many parents are choosing to keep their children away from government schools, and home learning is exploding."

Sorbo noted strongly, "Parents, please remove your children from the institutions that instruct [kids] in this very type of behavior." She said that parents can learn that "educating your children is so much easier than you think and more rewarding than you ever dreamed."

Daniel Harmon, creator of "The Tuttle Twins" television series, wanted to focus on the "restraint" and "dignity" shown by Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him in public.

Harmon said in an emailed message to Fox News Digital, "We work hard to make sure our series teaches kids the value of The Golden Rule as a means to face obstacles in the world. While folks are rightly focused on Will Smith’s example, it’s important to note that — though Rock’s joke was clearly in poor taste — his reaction to being slapped in public was one of restraint, dignity and composure."

"That’s what we should focus on" for our kids, he added.