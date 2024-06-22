'Wild Thang' lives up to his name, finally crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog' after years of falling short

Friday was an auspicious day for an 8-year-old Pekingese with a bad right leg and plenty of personality.

"Wild Thang," the Pekingese pooch with a rogue tongue, was crowned the "World's Ugliest Dog" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.

Born in Los Angeles but living with his adopted family in Oregon, Wild Thang has competed for five years in the annual contest, with Friday's big win being his first after finishing second three times.

One "World's Ugliest Dog" judge said, "It's kind of like the bridesmaid and never the bride."

Wild Thang loves to be "held and cuddled" as well as "sleep on ice packs."

Wild Thang narrowly survived distemper while with a foster family in Southern California as a puppy and has a waddling right leg and improperly growing teeth. The Pekingese and its owner, Ann Lewis, compete in support of vaccinations for dogs.

The competitors shared their stories and strutted their stuff to win over the judges, as well as the sponsor, Mug Root Beer.

Mug, a first-time sponsor for the event, donated cash prizes to the winners and will print the winner's face on limited-edition cans of the root beer.