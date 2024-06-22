Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Wild Thang' lives up to his name, finally crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog' after years of falling short

Fifth time is a charm for pooch after placing second for several years

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
'Wild Thang' declared 'World's Ugliest Dog' at California competition

An 8-year-old Pekingese named "Wild Thang" won the "World's Ugliest Dog" competition for the first time after competing in the event five years in a row, including finishing first runner-up three times before.

Friday was an auspicious day for an 8-year-old Pekingese with a bad right leg and plenty of personality. 

"Wild Thang," the Pekingese pooch with a rogue tongue, was crowned the "World's Ugliest Dog" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.

Born in Los Angeles but living with his adopted family in Oregon, Wild Thang has competed for five years in the annual contest, with Friday's big win being his first after finishing second three times.

One "World's Ugliest Dog" judge said, "It's kind of like the bridesmaid and never the bride."

Wild Thang loves to be "held and cuddled" as well as "sleep on ice packs."

World's Ugliest Dog Wild Thang

Wild Thang walks on stage during the annual "World's Ugliest Dog" contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on Friday. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Wild Thang narrowly survived distemper while with a foster family in Southern California as a puppy and has a waddling right leg and improperly growing teeth. The Pekingese and its owner, Ann Lewis, compete in support of vaccinations for dogs.

The competitors shared their stories and strutted their stuff to win over the judges, as well as the sponsor, Mug Root Beer.

Owner holds World's Ugliest Dog Wild Thang

Ann Lewis holds her dog Wild Thang after winning the "World's Ugliest Dog" contest on Friday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mug, a first-time sponsor for the event, donated cash prizes to the winners and will print the winner's face on limited-edition cans of the root beer.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com