What is TikTok's 'Wipe It Down' challenge?

With more time on their hands than usual, TikTok’s users have tasked themselves with yet another challenge, simply because there’s a song that kinda sounds like it’s instructing them to do so.

The “Wipe It Down” challenge, set to the tune of “Wipe It Down” by BMW Kenny, usually starts the same way across the board: A TikTok user is seen spraying down their mirror with some kind of cleaning agent, and then wiping it off to the beat of the song.

On the third or fourth “wipe,” however, the TikTokker appears to “wipe” away a level of reality, briefly exposing some kind of alternate universe where they’re not confined to their sweatpants for the foreseeable future.

In some cases, the users “wipe” away reality to reveal that they are, indeed, a comic-book villain, a beauty pageant winner or a human Waluigi, among other fun surprises.

Other times, the users are merely surprised to find they’re not wearing a Christmas-themed cat sweater.

Appropriately enough, most users appear pretend to be shocked to find out that they do, indeed, own more than just the pajamas we’re all currently wearing.

Those participating in the challenge, which originated on TikTok only last week, have already garnered more than 850 million views (collectively) on the streaming platform. The same challenge, too, has resulted in nearly as many clean, spotless mirrors across the country.