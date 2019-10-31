West Virginia student's 'Carrie' costume shocks officers responding to accident: 'Everyone thought I was dead'

A student got a little carried away with her Halloween makeup — prompting a lot of confusion from emergency responders after she totaled her car.

Sidney Wolfe was driving home from a haunted house in South Point, Ohio, Friday night, she wrote on Twitter. Wolfe had attended the haunted house to promote an upcoming musical production of "Carrie," based on the Stephen King novel, that will be performed at her college, Marshall University in West Virginia.

In the musical, Wolfe plays the titular role of Carrie White, and to endorse the play she came fully dressed as Carrie during the climactic scene – prom dress, tiara and tons of fake blood.

However, the costume – which likely was a hit at the haunted house – did not go over well after Wolfe hit a deer that ran out in front of her and totaled her car.

“If anyone wants to know how my weekend went I totaled my car while dressed up as Carrie and everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead,” she wrote in the now-viral tweet. “Hahahaha I’m so sorry.”

Wolfe miraculously was not injured in the wreck, except for a bruise on her leg, Huffington Post reported. First responders and police officers, however, initially did not believe her account.

“Next came the police officers who were like ‘oh man’ and kept asking over and over again if I needed medical assistance,” she told Huffington Post. “The second round of cops that came weren’t in on the makeup and said, ‘Are we just gonna ignore that blood is dripping and she needs medical assistance?’”

Wolfe did not seem too distraught by the scary situation, though, as she took advantage of the moment to promote the play, which premieres on Halloween.