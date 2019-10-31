Baltimore couple creates 'monster house' Halloween display for trick-or-treaters

A couple of new homeowners in Maryland say their Halloween-themed “monster house” idea is a hit with neighbors.

Kelsey and Jesse Calise, who recently bought their first house together in Baltimore, say they wanted to do something “spooky and special” for their new neighbors, so they decided to outfit the porch and awning with an oversized set of threatening “monster” chompers.

"It was also a really great way to meet some of our new neighbors who stopped to watch as we set up the gnarly monster teeth,” Kelsey told South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency, adding that one nearby woman leaned out of the window to cheer on their efforts.

"Now we're just so excited to get trick or treaters!” Kelsey said.

Kelsey and Jesse both helped construct the display, with Kelsey — an artist — painting the plywood with house paint, and Jesse handling the installation.

Oddly enough, Jesse isn’t all that into Halloween, according to Kelsey. But he agreed because “he loves me and I love Halloween,” Kelsey told SWNS.

She also said that while it’s too late to do it this year, she’s hoping to add a tongue and eyes for Halloween 2020. She’s even toying with the idea of leaving the decorations up until Christmas and “just add[ing] a Santa hat,” but Jesse isn’t a fan.

At the very least, Kelsey said Jesse “definitely had a blast working on these decorations.”