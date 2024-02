Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of Lifestyle pieces all week long on topics that hit close to home: food, family, faith, American history, wild nature, healthy living, weddings and so much more — plus, fun quizzes , brain teasers and crosswords.

As you settle into your weekend, check out some of the top stories of the week in Lifestyle that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out — presented here in a handy, topic-by-topic roundup.

These are just a few of the latest articles, of course.

There are many more pieces to see at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy this fun catch-up!

Food

Try baking a great sourdough bread using some of the most delicious tips from those in the know. Click here to get the story.

Have you tried Utah's ubiquitous fry sauce? "It’s always there. It’s just what I always ate. And I love it," said one resident. Click here to get the story.

What's the best way to stay committed to your diet while still enjoying a meal out? Nutrition experts shared secrets. Click here to get the story.

Family

Grandparents bring so much to the table — especially when it comes to their own daughters' mental health. Click here to get the story.

A mother in Israel prays every day, she told Fox News Digital in an interview, for the safe release of her son, who is among those viciously captured on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists. Click here to get the story.

Faith

America's most beautiful churches include St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan and Thorncrown Chapel in Arkansas — here are seven in all. Click here to get the story.

During Lent this year, humility helps Christians recognize how they can be more like Jesus, a faith leader shared with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

American history

An extraordinary American helped pioneer a unique surgery that has saved the lives of numerous babies across many decades. Click here to get the story.

Bestselling author Jared Cohen reveals what our nation can learn today, in 2024, from the extraordinary post-presidential life of Herbert Hoover. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

A new and fascinating species of snake has been identified — "the biggest of them all." Click here to get the story.

In Maryland, a fisherman has shattered a state record by reeling in a massive rainbow trout. Click here to get the story.

Healthy living

When it comes to reaping the rewards of exercise, women may have a leg up. A new study found that females may get more benefits than men when doing the same amount of physical activity. Click here to get the story.

In one state, the surgeon general is allowing parents to decide whether to send their unvaccinated kids to school amid a measles outbreak. Click here to get the story.

Food allergy sufferers have a new weapon in their fight against severe symptoms. The FDA has given the injectable Xolair (omalizumab) the green light for use in decreasing the risk of life-threatening reactions to certain foods. Click here to get the story.

Weddings

A woman experienced a tough time when a guest at the wedding misidentified the bride — and the incident went viral. Click here to get the story.

Many brides today are experimenting with DIY touches for their big day. Here are intriguing suggestions for making this a reality. Click here to get the story.