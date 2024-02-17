Wedding is wrecked when guest misidentifies the bride: 'Got upset and started crying'

A viral wedding drama shared on social media might be giving some future brides the chills.

"A few days ago I went with my boyfriend" to the wedding of one of his distant cousins, a woman wrote on the Reddit page known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole"), a popular site for sharing personal conflicts and other issues that crop up in day-to-day life.

The writer who posted the story, going by the username "KittenGloria," added that she had never met this cousin or the bride, "since my boyfriend sees them [only] one or two times year."

The writer added of her relationship, "We have been together for almost three years, so he thought it would be a good time to introduce me to them."

Before the ceremony began, the woman said her boyfriend told her "he wanted to introduce them to me."

As the couple walked over to meet the newlyweds-to-be, "my boyfriend got a call, so he told me to wait a moment."

The woman waited for her boyfriend to finish his call.

Then, "two minutes after that, I saw a woman [wearing] a beautiful wedding dress," wrote the poster on Reddit.

"I said hello, and then I congratulated her for the wedding — and this is when things went wrong," she related.

"The woman I was talking to wasn't the bride," she said.

It turns out that "the bride heard what I said (she was in a room near us, but I didn't notice 'cause everything was silent)," the woman explained in her post.

The bride "got upset and started crying," the woman continued in her story.

"When my boyfriend approached us, I explained the situation."

The boyfriend then apparently called the bride's family to try to help "calm" the situation.

The woman on Reddit added about what happened, "My boyfriend and his family reassured me, saying it wasn't my fault — but the bride, her mom and the groom are upset with me."

They apparently are telling the woman that "it's all my fault," she said.

But "I never saw [the bride's] face" ahead of the wedding — "so when I saw a woman in a wedding dress, I immediately thought she was the bride."

Continued the woman on social media, "I still feel bad, so a friend suggested [that I] post [the story on] Reddit to have some outside opinions."

Over 5,000 people have reacted so far to the personal story, with responders deciding overall that the woman was not in the wrong for what she did.

One responder named "definitelywitch" said the woman was not to blame — "but I wonder if she really is upset with you," this commenter said.

"It seems so weird that she would be angry at a person who she's never met before being confused because someone else decided to wear white [at] her wedding."

This same commenter added it seems likely that "A, she was actually mad at [the other woman] for wearing white and trying to hijack attention, but she displaced her anger [toward] you as a less threatening target; and B, she was simply overwhelmed and very emotional on the big day, and it just exploded at that moment."

"Do not think about it again. Live your life and be happy."

Wrote another individual whose comment was also highly "upvoted" by others, "This doesn’t make sense. Who was this other person walking around wearing a wedding dress? If anything, the bride would be upset with her, not you. Stop feeling bad. You did nothing wrong."

Another responder to the drama urged people to "chill out" about the whole thing.

She wrote, "How in the world were you supposed to know the woman in a WEDDING GOWN wasn't the bride you were supposed to meet?"

Another person wrote, "Do not think about it again. Live your life and be happy. This bride, however, has some serious mental health issues and you should stay away from someone so unstable."

Fox News Digital reached out to a psychologist for professional insight into the drama.